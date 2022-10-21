Read full article on original website
Match 15 Preview: Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish wrap up their home portion of the regular season schedule at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in a midweek matchup against Michigan for Senior Night. The Senior Night ceremony will occur before the contest. The game will be televised on ACCN.
und.com
Urgency Takes Center Stage For The Irish
Before Michael Mayer had shattered more records and before Isaiah Foskey had again shown the promise of a high-level NFL Draft pick and before Logan Diggs had shouldered his heaviest load since his prep days at Archbishop Rummel in Boutte, Louisiana, Notre Dame had made a 7-letter vow as its season rested on its line of demarcation.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.24.22)
October 24, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Syracuse. October 24, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Syracuse.
und.com
Irish Fall to Virginia on the Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in three sets to Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Memorial Gymnasium. The Irish trailed 12-8 in the first set, but a 5-0 run from the Irish gave Notre Dame the 13-12 advantage. The Irish led 20-16 but the Cavaliers weren’t going anywhere as they made it an even 21-21. Notre Dame led 24-21, but UVA tied it up yet again at 24-24 and went on to take the 27-25 set one win.
und.com
Game 16 Preview: @ Wake Forest
#5 Notre Dame (13-2-0, 6-2-0) at Wake Forest (9-5-2, 3-5-0) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The last regular-season road test awaits No. 5 Notre Dame women’s soccer (13-2-0, 6-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 23. The obstacle is none other than Wake Forest (9-5-2, 3-5-0). First touch is set for 5 pm ET on ACCNX.
und.com
Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - UNLV
4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s win in the program’s first-ever meeting with UNLV. Finally, Notre Dame mustered a three-phases-win. Buoyed early by special teams excellence, carried by a pressuring defense and then closing with a will-imposing fourth-quarter running game, the Fighting Irish dispatched UNLV, 44-21, Saturday afternoon inside Notre Dame Stadium.
und.com
Irish Use Special Effort to Top UNLV 44-21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team utilized a special effort from junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and rode a strong performance from the offensive line and sophomore running back Logan Diggs to secure a 44-21 victory over the visiting UNLV Rebels. The Irish improve to 4-3 on the season, while the Rebels fall to 4-4. The game was the Irish’s Cleats for a Cause game. The Irish wore special edition cleats with the logos of four non-profit organizations from the South Bend community. ‘Cleats for a Cause’ will support the South Bend Center for the Homeless, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, the YMCA of Greater Michiana and Cultivate Food Rescue. The game-worn footwear will be auctioned off with all proceeds equally distributed among the four charities.
und.com
Irish Split With Broncos Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The No. 13 University of Notre Dame hockey team split their season series with No. 17 Western Michigan Saturday night, falling to the Broncos 4-0. The Broncos struck first following a net-front scramble. Ryan Bischel made the initial saves but was unable to cover the puck and a WMU attacker eventually capitalized with their first of the night. Minutes later a shot beat Bischel high and the Broncos carried their lead to the intermission.
und.com
Wilburn announced as 2022 recipient of ACC UNITE Award
The Irish swim and dive community continues to make a great impact both in and out of the pool. This week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced senior Cason Wilburn as the male Notre Dame recipient of the 2022 ACC UNITE Award, which was created to honor individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the racial and social justice areas.
