LISTEN: Magician Criss Angel Talks New Show 'Magic With The Stars' & More!
Legendary magician Criss Angel zoomed into the show today to break down his brand new TV reality show 'Magic With The Stars' which premiered over the weekend on The CW. That show is exactly what it sounds like, celebrities learning to do magic and performing the tricks on TV! R&B singer Ginuwine even passed out on the show attempting a magic trick and had a shockingly scary moment! Other stars on this season include Frankie Muniz, Omarion, Lolo Jones, Loni Love and more! Check out the trailer for that below and be sure to catch new episodes every Saturday all Fall long. Plus Criss talked about his live shows in Las Vegas, fatherhood and much more! Check out the full interview below!
Mario Cantone Talks 'The Masked Singer', New XMAS Movie With Mario & More!
Actor Mario Cantone zoomed into the show the other day to give us some insight into all of his projects he's working on. He just wrapped up his appearance on FOX's 'The Masked Singer' after being guessed correctly last week as the piece of corn. He's in the middle of filming season 2 of the 'Sex In The City' revival 'And Just Like That..' after a huge success with season 1 over on HBO. Plus he's starring alongside Mario Lopez in his new Lifetime Christmas movie 'Steppin Into The Holiday' which premieres on November 25th the day after Thanksgiving! They also chatted about a bunch of other stuff as well of course! Check out the full interview below and be on the look out for all of Mario Cantone's projects coming this Fall!
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead At 67
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and comedian, has died at 67 years old. The Will & Grace star died Monday (October 24) morning following a car crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told the outlet Jordan was driving his BMW when he suffered some sort of medical emergency that caused him to crash into a building.
Rosa Linn Talks "Snap," Anxiety, New Album & MORE!
Rosa Linn sat down with iHeartRadio's very own EJ to talk about her new song "Snap," anxiety, her new album and more.
Country Stars Share Heartbreaking Tributes To Late Comedian Leslie Jordan
The country music community is mourning following the heartbreaking news of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan’s death on Monday (October 24). Jordan died following a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning. He was 67. He appeared to have crashed his car into a building after suffering a medical injury, law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ. Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE:
'It's a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite': Taylor Swift reflects on turning her personal pain into pop hits for record-breaking new album Midnights and hints she'll go on tour again
Taylor Swift offered some insight into how she turns her personal pain into iconic hits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old singer opened up about her writing process, comparing it to, 'a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite' during Monday night's episode.
Movie Review: Ticket to Paradise
I’ve said before, I don’t understand my friends that want to watch a bad Schwarzenegger or Rock movie where things explode every second. They say, “I know it’s not a great film, but I like to turn off my brain and just escape for a few hours.”
Zac Brown Band denied entry into Canada
People Magazine reported that Zac Brown Band canceled a show in Vancouver at Rogers Arena Friday night after some of its members were denied entry into Canada at the border. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the band said "We're sorry to announce that we won't be able to perform in Vancouver tonight. Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together,"
Watch Taylor Swift's music video for 'Bejeweled' off her new album 'Midnights'
Swift dropped her latest music video at midnight.
MUST SEE: Watch a Pumpkin Grow To 700 Pounds in 60 Seconds!
We stumbled across this wild time lapse video a farmer took of a pumpkin starting from seed and growing to an incredible 700 pounds that you have to see! The video makes it look incredibly easy to grow a massive pumpkin but surely it's not. Have you ever successfully grown your own pumpkin? Tag us in your pumpkin pictures on Instagram @ONWithMarioLopez or on twitter @ONWithMario!
