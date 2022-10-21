Actor Mario Cantone zoomed into the show the other day to give us some insight into all of his projects he's working on. He just wrapped up his appearance on FOX's 'The Masked Singer' after being guessed correctly last week as the piece of corn. He's in the middle of filming season 2 of the 'Sex In The City' revival 'And Just Like That..' after a huge success with season 1 over on HBO. Plus he's starring alongside Mario Lopez in his new Lifetime Christmas movie 'Steppin Into The Holiday' which premieres on November 25th the day after Thanksgiving! They also chatted about a bunch of other stuff as well of course! Check out the full interview below and be on the look out for all of Mario Cantone's projects coming this Fall!

14 HOURS AGO