WLKY.com
Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
WLKY.com
Louisville YMCA opens 'teen tech center' to help underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alongside GE Appliances, the YMCA of Greater Louisville opened a "Best Buy Teen Tech Center" in the Metro on Tuesday. The new center is located at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. "Let me tell you, I was blown away. Both from the folks...
WLKY.com
Indiana's House District 71 is one of few seats held by Democrats. Can they hold it this fall?
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Republican on the Jeffersonville City Council has his sights on one of the few Indiana House seats Democrats have been able to hold on to in recent years. Scott Hawkins is challenging Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville. Fleming, a retired physician, has fended off two challenges...
WLKY.com
JCPS high schools adopt new recruitment tactics in response to district's school choice program
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Dozens of eighth graders from Westport Middle School spent the Tuesday morning touring Waggener High School in St. Matthews. It was part of a recruitment tactic that many high schools in the JCPS school district are now adopting in response to the school choice program.
WLKY.com
Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
WLKY.com
Increased security measures proposed after recent violence at Jefferson County courthouses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chaos in court was captured on camera last week as a fight broke out between a Louisville double murder suspect and the victims' family. At least three people involved ended up in jail. “I was so glad that everyone was okay. Honestly, courtrooms are often full...
WLKY.com
District Court Judge candidates weigh in on what makes them the best choice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we ask the candidates about the issues that impact voters. We heard from the candidates running for District Court Judge District 30, Division 8. We asked both Karen Faulkner and Jessica Stone what in their legal experience, makes them the best choice. "And also, my...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
WLKY.com
Hundreds of southern Indiana students skip class to network at 'Options Day'
Ind. — About 1,400 southern Indiana students ditched the classroom Monday morning to learn about different job opportunities in the region. Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany held a business fair for students. More than 70 different businesses flooded the education center's parking lot, and its learning...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
WLKY.com
OVEC opens $1.8M Head Start childcare facility in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Pleasure Ridge Park is getting much-needed assistance when it comes to child care. The Pleasure Ridge Park Head Start & Early Head Start facility opened on Monday to 48 new students, 6 weeks to 4 years old. The $1.8 million facility can host over 60 children at a time, and is the largest in Jefferson County.
WLKY.com
Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
WLKY.com
Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
WLKY.com
Driver hit by suspects fleeing police on the Gene Snyder talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles are in custody after a carjacking led to a wild police chase in Louisville. WLKY Chopper HD spotted the car getting onto the Gene Snyder Freeway from Interstate 65 with officers in pursuit. The driver weaved in and out of traffic for miles, cutting...
WLKY.com
LMPD chief says violent crime is down and homicide arrests are up, but there's still work to be done
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says the city's violent crime is down 16% this year, but there is still work to be done. Shields has been on the job for just under two years. During her first year as chief, the city saw a record 188 homicides. According to the latest LMPD data, this year there have been 128 homicides with two months left to go in the year.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com
Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
WLKY.com
UofL study reveals e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told WLKY the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular among teenagers and...
WLKY.com
Waterfront Park breaks ground on 22-acre expansion into West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park will soon be a short walk or bike ride away from families in West Louisville. State and city leaders broke ground Monday on phase four of the Waterfront Park expansion project. The park will expand by 22 acres from 10th to 14th streets, bringing...
