ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Proposed resolution to use ARP funds to address impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Metro Councilwoman Keshia Dorsey, the reports about the damaging effects of redlining have already been done, now it's time to act. “This isn't a report, we aren't forming a coalition or committee to study black homeownership or to study marginalized homeownership,” Dorsey said. “Anyone who doesn't think the practice of redlining is real and still exists is completely naive and ignoring the facts.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

OVEC opens $1.8M Head Start childcare facility in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Pleasure Ridge Park is getting much-needed assistance when it comes to child care. The Pleasure Ridge Park Head Start & Early Head Start facility opened on Monday to 48 new students, 6 weeks to 4 years old. The $1.8 million facility can host over 60 children at a time, and is the largest in Jefferson County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD chief says violent crime is down and homicide arrests are up, but there's still work to be done

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says the city's violent crime is down 16% this year, but there is still work to be done. Shields has been on the job for just under two years. During her first year as chief, the city saw a record 188 homicides. According to the latest LMPD data, this year there have been 128 homicides with two months left to go in the year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Father of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an email announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that his father, George Fischer, has died. He was 90 years old. Mayor Greg Fischer sent the email out on Tuesday afternoon. His statement said:. "It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL study reveals e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study reveals the concerning impact of vaping on the heart. Researchers at the University of Louisville recently discovered e-cigarettes cause cardiac arrhythmias. The assistant professor who led the study told WLKY the results are concerning, especially as vaping becomes more popular among teenagers and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy