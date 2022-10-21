ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Handles Franklin Pierce 4-1

No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (5-4-1) finished its sweep of Franklin Pierce (1-4) on Monday afternoon, cleaning up the Ravens by a score of 4-1. A dynamic offense was led by Kiara Zanon, who recorded two goals as her side improved its unbeaten streak to four straight games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Opens As 15-Point Underdog Against Ohio State

After a dominant White Out win over Minnesota, No. 13 Penn State football is now tasked with taking on a Big Ten giant in No. 2 Ohio State. The opening line for Saturday’s matchup is set at 15 points in Ohio State’s favor, according to OddsShark. Additionally, the Big Noon Kickoff bout’s over/under is clipped at 61.5 points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Rutgers In Straight Sets

No. 13 Penn State women’s volleyball (17-4, Big Ten 6-4) topped Rutgers (7-15, Big Ten 1-9) in straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-21) Sunday afternoon. A major offensive performance led the way for the Nittany Lions in their sixth conference win of the season. The team had a commanding hitting percentage of .329 on the day with a total of 41 kills.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been named this week’s Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday. Clifford wins the award for the second time this season, previously winning it after the Nittany Lions’ week one win over the Purdue Boilermakers. This is the fourth time that Clifford has won the award while at Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Minnesota White Out

That’ll do it for the 2022 White Out. Penn State took care of business and dominated Minnesota 45-17 in front of a sea of nearly 110,000 fans at Beaver Stadium. The win helped bump the Nittany Lions up to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. While...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Minnesota

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: there is nothing like the White Out. In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions bounced back with a 45-17 blowout win over Minnesota on Saturday. The Penn State football faithful showed out (109,817 to be exact) and brought the noise.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Sean Clifford Enters Symbolic Performance In White Out Win Over Minnesota

As Sean Clifford’s name flashed on the big screen during Penn State’s starting lineup announcements, Beaver Stadium erupted. Some cheered, but a non-negligible number of fans expressed their distaste. As Penn State’s offense opened the game with a three-and-out, confusingly staying on as the punt unit also took...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Tight Ends Help Balance Offensive Attack In White Out Win

Penn State is back in the win column, folks. The Nittany Lions took down Michigan 45-17 in the White Out Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. It was a close 3-0 game in the first half, but James Franklin and Co. finally broke the game open with a 38-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Warren, and that seemed to be the theme for the rest of the night, as Penn State’s tight ends ended the night with 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Seniors Reflect On Their Last White Out As Students

The 2022 White Out is in the books, folks. Penn State blew out Minnesota 45-17 under the lights at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of nearly 110,000 fans. For some, it was their first White Out experience as a student. However, for many, this was the last time they experienced a White Out as a student.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 16 Penn State Bullies Minnesota 45-17 In Bounce-Back White Out Win

No. 16 Penn State (6-1, Big Ten 3-1) made easy work of Minnesota (4-3, Big Ten 1-3), taking the Golden Gophers down 45-17. Sean Clifford finished his day completing 23-of-31 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The Beaver Stadium crowd also forced five false start penalties on Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers couldn’t seem to handle the White Out conditions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State came in at No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. James Franklin’s squad is coming off a 45-17 White Out victory over Minnesota Saturday night after a crushing loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor the week before. Sean Clifford finished the game completing 23-of-31 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Tight end Theo Johnson led the receiving game for the Nittany Lions with 75 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota

The White Out is finally here, folks. Penn State will face off against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium Saturday night for its annual White Out game. The Nittany Lions return home after a demoralizing 41-17 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor last Saturday. The Wolverines rushed for 418 yards on the ground en route to their victory. Minnesota comes into the game with a 4-2 record fresh off a loss against 26-14 loss to Illinois in Champaign.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Eight

As No. 13 Penn State football had a dominant performance in the annual White Out game, a few former Penn Staters were also in action around the country. In comparison to the first half of the season, week eight was awfully quiet for former Penn Staters, though a good portion of this can be blamed on schools like Kentucky and Florida having bye weeks.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

‘Teadori’ Boba Shop Opens On East College Avenue

Perfect for boba-loving night owls, Teadori is now in the lineup of tasty boba tea vendors in downtown State College. The shop is located at 454 E. College Ave., taking the place of Cozy Thai Bistro’s sister location, Galanga. “The name is based on the word ‘midori.’ It means...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

‘Möge Tee’ Now Open On East Calder Way

Möge Tee has expanded its franchise to downtown State College. The bubble tea shop is located at 216 E. Calder Way and is serving customers from 11:30 a.m to 9 p.m. daily. Möge Tee has a variety of menu items, ranging from fresh fruit tea to a “super parfait.” Prices range from $5.95 to $8.95 depending on the customer’s drink size and type.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

