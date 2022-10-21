Penn State is back in the win column, folks. The Nittany Lions took down Michigan 45-17 in the White Out Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. It was a close 3-0 game in the first half, but James Franklin and Co. finally broke the game open with a 38-yard touchdown strike to Tyler Warren, and that seemed to be the theme for the rest of the night, as Penn State’s tight ends ended the night with 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO