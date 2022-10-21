ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamish Blake says he thinks about being a 'better dad' all the time as he launches a new parenting podcast

Fan favourite Hamish Blake has launched a new podcast about the joys and challenges of fatherhood called How Other Dads Dad.

The 40-year-old Gold Logie winner gave a sneak preview on Instagram of what listeners can expect from the 11-part weekly series, which began on Friday.

'It's about my favourite thing in the world, being a dad,' the proud father-of-two shared, before joking: 'Not that the world needs another podcast series, but bad luck, you got one.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwC6p_0ih7c5nG00
Hamish Blake launched a new podcast called How Other Dads Dad on Friday. The 11-part weekly series will features guests Rob Sitch , Dave Hughes and Ben Lee

Hamish shares son Sonny, eight, and daughter Rudy, four, with his beauty guru wife Zoë Foster Blake.

The Lego Masters host posted a video featuring some upcoming guests from his podcast, including Dave Hughes, Ben Lee, Nazzem Hussain and Adam Hills.

The comedian shared that he produced the new podcast as an 'independent' side project.

In a candid admission, Hamish explained that he made the show because he thinks about 'being a better dad all the time.'

He said the podcast was about trying to pick the brains of his guests about what makes a 'great dad' and 'what great dadding looks like.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBy5I_0ih7c5nG00
The comedian shared that he produced the new podcast as an 'independent' side project Pictured: Hamish in his share

Famed co-creator of the Aussie classic The Castle, Rob Sitch, 60, who is the father of five children after 21 years of parenting, is featured as Hamish's first guest on the pod.

Hamish warned listeners that the show isn't meant to be funny, but based off the preview, the comedian manages to throw in a few jokes as he chats to his guests.

While Hamish's marriage to wife Zoë is known as one of the strongest in Australian showbiz, he says their relationship isn't as perfect as it may seem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3Fog_0ih7c5nG00
Hamish shares son Sonny, eight, and daughter Rudy, four with his beauty guru wife Zoë Foster Blake 

'Like anyone else, we have all the ups and downs that marriages have,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald last June.

While his life may not be perfect, Hamish said he has always faced tough times with a sense of playfulness and fun.

'The only guiding philosophy I've ever had is it's always worth trying to have fun with what you're doing,' he advised.

'If you're applying effort to having fun and creating something, and trying to spread a good feeling around the world, that's always effort well spent.'

Meanwhile, according to Mediaweek, Hamish's podcast with Andy Lee, Hamish and Andy, can boast 966,714 monthly listeners and 2,145,919 monthly downloads, making it the country's most popular podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3DaC_0ih7c5nG00
In a candid admission, Hamish explained that he made the new fatherhood podcast because he thinks about 'being a better dad all the time' Pictured: Hamish and Zoë

