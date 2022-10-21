Harwood, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Harwood.
The Northeast High School football team will have a game with Southern High School on October 21, 2022, 13:45:00.
Northeast High School
Southern High School
October 21, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Northeast High School football team will have a game with Southern High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Northeast High School
Southern High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0