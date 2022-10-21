Officials in Texas’ most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
abc17news.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
abc17news.com
Tracking incoming rain with a decrease in temperatures
Today: Afternoon highs meander into the low to mid 70s as winds remain strong out of the south gusting up to 28 mph. Showers continue to traverse throughout Central Missouri driven by an incoming cold front. Tonight: Heavier bands of showers remain throughout much of Mid-Missouri as the cold front...
abc17news.com
Tracking widespread rain to start the week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 60s as skies become mostly cloudy. Winds continue out of the south sustained at 10-15 mph with gust into the mid-30s possible. Tomorrow: Conditions are looking to change as widespread showers pull into Mid-Missouri by mid-morning on Monday. Showers continue throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures only reach into the mid-70s.
Comments / 0