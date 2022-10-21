ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Officials in Texas’ most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking incoming rain with a decrease in temperatures

Today: Afternoon highs meander into the low to mid 70s as winds remain strong out of the south gusting up to 28 mph. Showers continue to traverse throughout Central Missouri driven by an incoming cold front. Tonight: Heavier bands of showers remain throughout much of Mid-Missouri as the cold front...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking widespread rain to start the week

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 60s as skies become mostly cloudy. Winds continue out of the south sustained at 10-15 mph with gust into the mid-30s possible. Tomorrow: Conditions are looking to change as widespread showers pull into Mid-Missouri by mid-morning on Monday. Showers continue throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures only reach into the mid-70s.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy