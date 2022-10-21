ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cleveland.com

Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ted Karras makes the most of rare invite to Bengals pre-game quarterback meeting

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ted Karras put himself in an elite category on Sunday. Sure, Joe Burrow put up numbers in a 35-17 win over the Falcons that put him in league with all-time NFL greats like Dan Marino, Fran Tarkenton and Norm Van Brocklin, but he hasn’t accomplished what Karras did this year by correctly guessing what play the Bengals’ first touchdown would come on.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Bengals’ DC Lou Anarumo’s ‘crazy’ knowledge has been contagious: ‘He’s something special’

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was listening to the Bengals Radio Network postgame show following his team’s dominant 35-17 win over Atlanta last Sunday. During the locker room interviews, second-year defensive end Joseph Ossai was asked about his first NFL sack. Anarumo paraphrased Ossai’s radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

