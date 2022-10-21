ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. Kavanaugh began the event […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Judge dismisses Megan Boswell’s attorney

BLOUNTVILLE — In a withdrawal hearing on Friday, a Sullivan County judge decided to dismiss Megan Boswell’s public defender and appoint a new attorney, most likely delaying the case. Boswell is charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old child, Evelyn.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

As trial looms, accused child killer Boswell fires her attorney

With her trial looming, a Sullivan County teenaged mom accused of stuffing her 15-month-old daughter inside a trash can where she smothered to death has fired her court-appointed attorney. Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin on Friday allowed Megan Boswell’s current attorney to withdraw from her case and appointed a new attorney. The move […] The post As trial looms, accused child killer Boswell fires her attorney appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
ABINGDON, VA
993thex.com

Abingdon Virginia Killed After Being Struck While Walking, No Charges Are Filed

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday that killed an Abingdon, Virginia man. VSP says 54 year old Larry J. Hackney was walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670, with his back to traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Mercedes C300, driven by a 64 year old Abingdon woman. Hackney, who was wearing dark, non reflective clothing died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured and no charges were filed.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County grand jury indicts 36

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 36 people on various charges. Monday’s indictments ranged from kidnapping, arson and larceny to various drug possession charges, with 57 drug- related charges among the returns.
WJHL

Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. Megan Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to withdraw from the case, claiming that the attorney-client relationship has “deteriorated to the point that counsel is unable […]
WJHL

Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WBIR

One person dead following house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died in a house fire in Greene County early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Crews found the body of 76-year-old Edward Viscardi while responding to the fire on Doc Hawkins Road at 1:29 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

