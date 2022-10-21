Read full article on original website
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
TBI: Two Hancock Co. men charged with reckless burning after barn fire in March
HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two Hancock County men are facing charges of reckless burning after a barn fire that destroyed a building and farm equipment in March. They said the barn fire was on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. They said Dustin Paul Helton,...
Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say
ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. Kavanaugh began the event […]
Kingsport Times-News
Judge dismisses Megan Boswell’s attorney
BLOUNTVILLE — In a withdrawal hearing on Friday, a Sullivan County judge decided to dismiss Megan Boswell’s public defender and appoint a new attorney, most likely delaying the case. Boswell is charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old child, Evelyn.
As trial looms, accused child killer Boswell fires her attorney
With her trial looming, a Sullivan County teenaged mom accused of stuffing her 15-month-old daughter inside a trash can where she smothered to death has fired her court-appointed attorney. Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin on Friday allowed Megan Boswell’s current attorney to withdraw from her case and appointed a new attorney. The move […] The post As trial looms, accused child killer Boswell fires her attorney appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
JC skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
Tazewell Co. woman convicted after ‘brutal murder’
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Tazewell County woman has been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder after “brutally” murdering a man and wounding another, according to Commonwealth Attorney J. Christopher Plaster. According to a release from Plaster’s office, Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French, […]
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide after woman found dead in home
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the Russell Prater area. The body of a woman was discovered in her home at approximately 9:50 p.m Saturday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the death is […]
VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
993thex.com
Abingdon Virginia Killed After Being Struck While Walking, No Charges Are Filed
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday that killed an Abingdon, Virginia man. VSP says 54 year old Larry J. Hackney was walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670, with his back to traffic when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Mercedes C300, driven by a 64 year old Abingdon woman. Hackney, who was wearing dark, non reflective clothing died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured and no charges were filed.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County grand jury indicts 36
WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 36 people on various charges. Monday’s indictments ranged from kidnapping, arson and larceny to various drug possession charges, with 57 drug- related charges among the returns.
Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. Megan Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to withdraw from the case, claiming that the attorney-client relationship has “deteriorated to the point that counsel is unable […]
Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
Greene Co. boy accused of killing brother, grandmother with hammer to be tried as adult
A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his little brother and grandmother with a hammer in April will be tried as an adult, according to an Oct. 11 Greene County Juvenile Court order.
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
Trial reset for Hawkins County man accused of killing baby
A murder trial originally slated for Oct. 17, 2022, has been pushed back to Feb. 13, 2023, according to Hawkins County officials.
One person dead following house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died in a house fire in Greene County early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Crews found the body of 76-year-old Edward Viscardi while responding to the fire on Doc Hawkins Road at 1:29 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.
‘Heavily Armed Suspects’: TN business still searching for 12-foot skeleton’s missing arms
The staff of Jones Chiropractic Clinic know that the choice to mount a 12-foot tall skeleton on its roof wasn't exactly a normal one, but they were happy to see him up there all the same.
