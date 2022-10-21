Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams tease fans with Late Night at White
The Emporia State basketball teams held Late Night at White Tuesday night giving fans a preview of this year’s teams. Both the women and men held a short scrimmage. Junior Tre’Zure Jobe said it felt good to be back at White. Lady Hornet Coach Toby Wynn likes what...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Washburn 2-0
The Emporia State soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over Washburn Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco scored the first goal, it came with 9:22 to play in the match. Haley Sparks scored the 2nd goal with just over 5 minutes to play. The win earns Emporia State...
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
KVOE
Casteel charged with attempted murder in Oct. 17 incident near Emporia
Formal charges are now on the books in an attempted murder case in Lyon County. Shortly after he was arrested in Emporia on Monday, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Logan Casteel. He’s currently facing one count of attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery.
KVOE
Emporia garage damaged by fire
Fire developed in an Emporia garage on Monday, damaging the structure. The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 pm at 1201 Prairie. There was heavy smoke, which obscured traffic at 12th and Prairie nearby, forcing Emporia Police to direct traffic briefly. The fire was put out in under 30 minutes,...
KVOE
No injuries reported following combine fire south of Emporia Sunday
Emporia Fire managed to contain a vehicle fire before it could spread south of Emporia Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a bean field in the 1400 block of South Kansas Highway 99, roughly three miles south of town, for a combine fire shortly before 3:20 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the fire was located in the combines motor and was extinguished quickly.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Reinvestments include expanded programs, other adjustments for Diversity, Equity + Inclusion
Diversity, equity and inclusion is the next area to see reinvestment at Emporia State University. *Doubling the size of the summer BRIDGE program to 60 students. This impacts first-generation, low-income students and students of color. *Increasing stipends for student Diversity Ambassadors. *Realigning the Interdisciplinary Studies and Ethnic Gender and Identity...
KVOE
Emporia shooting suspects officially set for separate preliminary hearings
Two men accused of shooting somebody at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer are back in Lyon County District Court for hearings Wednesday. Shedrick Williams and Keno Hopkins are set for preliminary hearings. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am, with Williams’ hearing at 10. Both were formally...
KVOE
Cause of Middle Creek Fire near Chase-Marion county line still under investigation
Marion County Emergency Management is still determining how Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire started near the Chase County line. The fire was reported around 11 am along Kansas Highway 150 and moved north near the county line before it was finally controlled and extinguished about eight hours later. Numerous fire departments from five counties, including Chase County, battled the fire and finally got it under control. The Kansas Forest Service also had five water drops on the fire.
KVOE
Suspicious fire reported in Hartford early Monday
Hartford-Neosho Rapids firefighters were busy all weekend, and their firefighting efforts continued with what firefighters say is a suspicious incident early Monday. Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says crews from his department and Olpe were toned out to 303 Grand in Hartford shortly after 2 am, with Emporia Rural Fire dispatched as mutual aid shortly afterward. Initial indications were for a grass fire outside a house, and Zumbrunn says firefighters discovered the fire had spread to a fence while melting some siding on the house.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors to hold emergency meeting Monday night
Following the announcement of significant layoffs for the Emporia Senior Center earlier this week, the organization is now calling an emergency meeting for Halloween. According to the center’s official Facebook page, the meeting will take place at the senior center at 603 East 12th at 6 pm. The meeting will include four executive sessions to discuss personnel matters, attorney/client privileged information, financial affairs and a preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property.
KVOE
Visit Emporia takes home People’s Choice, two other top awards at State Tourism Conference
Visit Emporia took home three major awards as part of the Travel Industry Associates of Kansas’ annual State Tourism Conference. Visit Emporia took first place for its Visitors Guide and its Pocket Guidebook. It also claimed the People’s Choice award for its bike chariots rollout. Director LeLan Dains was grateful for the awards.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: AAUP still hoping for reversal of staff cuts; formal censure most severe option with investigation starting soon
As Emporia State University continues its reinvestment announcements after beginning that process over a month ago, the American Association of University Professors is finalizing the framework for what could be a months-long investigation into the staff cuts that began the process. AAUP authorized the investigation last week after what it...
KVOE
Regional, national spike in pediatric illnesses not seen yet at Newman Regional Health
Nationally, you’re hearing a lot about a rapid influx of pediatric infections and illnesses. Locally, there has been a mild increase at Newman Regional Health, but Infection Preventionist Ester Knoblock tells KVOE News it’s not to the severity seen regionally or nationally. Across the Midwest, Knoblock says RSV...
KVOE
Madison City Council considering annexing portion of city lake
Preliminary conversations are underway within the city of Madison for the possibility of annexing a portion of the city’s swimming lake. According to Mayor Paul Dean, the conversations have been ongoing over the past several weeks as part of a strong push to “reinvigorate” the town. Dean...
KVOE
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
KVOE
DROUGHT: Yields average at best, soil profile not improved much after Monday’s rainfall
Harvest is steaming toward the finish across the KVOE listening area. Lyon County Extension ag agent Brian Rees says there are some late-planted and double-crop soybeans yet to harvest, and he’s expecting the bean harvest to wrap up within the next two weeks. Corn, meanwhile, may be done a bit later in November.
KVOE
Man accused of aggravated kidnapping in Lyon County District Court
A preliminary hearing is ahead for a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Roberto Torres faces single counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property after an alleged incident Sept. 11. Other case details are not being announced.
KVOE
CareArc Board of Directors setting up for short meeting Tuesday
The CareArc Board of Directors could well have a short monthly meeting Tuesday. CareArc board members have monthly and quarterly reports on the agenda as well as several audits, including paperwork for dental and medical sliding fees. and staff and comittee reports. All those reports are on the consent agenda, where several items can be decided with one vote.
