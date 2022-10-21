Marion County Emergency Management is still determining how Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire started near the Chase County line. The fire was reported around 11 am along Kansas Highway 150 and moved north near the county line before it was finally controlled and extinguished about eight hours later. Numerous fire departments from five counties, including Chase County, battled the fire and finally got it under control. The Kansas Forest Service also had five water drops on the fire.

