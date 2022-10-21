Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Couple’s East Lawrence home, built in 1913, is their ‘own little time capsule’ of original woodwork and eclectic decor
Mike and Sarah Randolph’s past 20 years living in their three-story home at 1643 Rhode Island St. have been rife with full-circle moments. After all, they both grew up in Lawrence — Mike across town from their current home in East Lawrence, and Sarah in the home right across the backyard. The Randolphs’ home backs up to the home Sarah’s parents have lived in for more than 40 years.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 23, 2022
John Edward Cofer, 35, Lawrence, and Gypsy M. Williams-Ratzlaff, 30, Lawrence. Michael Skye Mills, 31, Edgerton, and Cara Lindsay McCoy, 35, Edgerton. Jackson Evan Brenton, 24, Lenexa, and Hutton Olivia Fritzel, 23, Lawrence. Peter Agustin Madrigal, 28, Lawrence, and Gabrielle Rose Finkelstein, 27, Lawrence. Kevin Edward Mowen, 19, Louisburg, and...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man taken to Topeka hospital after moped crash
A 55-year-old Lawrence man was taken to a Topeka hospital after a Sunday morning moped accident in rural Douglas County. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was injured about 9:40 a.m. when his moped crashed in the 1100 block of East 1200 Road. The man was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka by Lawerence-Douglas County Fire Medical. The accident remains under investigation, Diepenbrock wrote.
LJWORLD
Plans for big self-storage project filed near Rock Chalk Park, but what happened to plan for 400 new homes?
Look for about 100,000 square feet of mini self-storage units to be built on vacant property north of Rock Chalk Park in the not-too-distant future. That project, though, raises an interesting question: Will there ever be any homes built north of Rock Chalk Park?. The area north of the Rock...
LJWORLD
Dorothy Ward
Dot Ward, 92, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born February 2, 1930 in Boise, Idaho to Harvey and Mabel (Lowry) Schiffner. She was raised in Sacramento, California, from age 6 months. She attended Sacramento City College. She and Gene Raymond Ward eloped in Gardnerville, Nevada...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Vote for what you believe in
Does your local, state and national government represent you? In the Nov. 8 election you can tell officials “good job” and vote to reelect them or elect someone you feel would do a better job of making our representative democracy serve the people. Most Kansans want to protect...
LJWORLD
Activists who pushed for behavioral health sales tax say crisis center discussions need to be transparent
Local activists say the recent controversy over the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County doesn’t square with what voters were expecting when they approved the sales tax to fund the multimillion-dollar facility nearly four years ago, and they say the lack of transparency has created anxiety. The road...
LJWORLD
Richard Woodson
Memorial services for Richard M. Woodson, 87, Lawrence, will be held at 2:00 PM. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence. Richard passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bridge Haven in Lawrence. Richard was born on June 2, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the son...
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Mired in a 3-game losing streak, here are 3 ways KU can use its upcoming bye week to its advantage
As the weeks go by and the losses start to mount, the significance of Kansas holding on to win against both Duke and Iowa State becomes even more clear. No matter how rough it gets or how many losses the Jayhawks take, those two wins, which both hung in the balance late in the fourth quarter, guaranteed that they will always enter their next game of the season needing just one more win to become bowl eligible.
Comments / 0