Student loan debt exceeds credit card debt in this country, well over a trillion dollars at this point. The costs of higher & technical educational has skyrocketed in the past few decades. ............... Young people today not only face huge costs for advancing their education but also housing prices, which combined places them under further financial hardship. ........... Education remains the most important aspect for ensuring our youngest generations succeed and prosper. They are our country's future if we are to remain a fluorishing society.
Anything to help ALL Americans 🇺🇸 why would anyone go against this? Seriously, one thing is certain some people will never change. This is the real issue in America, we all can’t come together despite our differences and we wonder why things are getting worse.
Proof they keep this state under their thumbs we will never get out of debt because the leaders won't allow it... it the people, the slaves, that pay their checks WAKE UP ARKANSAS
