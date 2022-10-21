ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Ponchatoula police arrest man accused in bar shooting

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an area bar Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at the Ole Skool Bar around 12:30 a.m. According to police, officers responded to the bar and found a person shot in...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WWL

Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating murder on Chimney Wood Lane

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in New Orleans East. Police say it happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond

HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

23-year-old man shot and killed in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old died after getting shot multiple times in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department. Police said that the victim arrived at the hospital at around 4:18...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

