FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
fox8live.com
Man barricaded with child inside Gentilly home for 18 hours before surrendering
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
WDSU
Ponchatoula police arrest man accused in bar shooting
PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an area bar Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at the Ole Skool Bar around 12:30 a.m. According to police, officers responded to the bar and found a person shot in...
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
Cops catch man after Saturday shooting in New Orleans
Police say they quickly found and arrested a man who shot and wounded a victim Saturday morning. “The male victim was bending down into his vehicle to retrieve an item when an armed suspect approached from behind.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating murder on Chimney Wood Lane
brproud.com
Donaldsonville man arrested after allegedly shooting apartments with people inside
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
The victim arrived at a hospital around 4:15 p.m. after someone drove him there. The victim, who suffered multiple wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Pontchartrain Park standoff ends peacefully
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
NOPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Central City on Sunday night
According to police, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street just before 10 p.m. on Claiborne Avenue.
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
cenlanow.com
One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond
HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
Two women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old woman were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive just after 8 p.m.
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
23-year-old man shot and killed in New Orleans, police say
