Pj Ivara
5d ago
If you don't want AZ to turn into California, NY or Chicago vote Lake, Masters, Finchem and Abe Hamadeh they will turn the state around.
Kingman66
5d ago
I voted Red all down the line‼️Enough of this continued 2020 meltdown of America 🇺🇸
Trudy Strand
5d ago
He called her fake lake and wasn’t competent to be governor but of course being party over people is all that matters to Republicans he’ll endorse her anyway. What a loser!
12news.com
Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem
PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
Republican-turned-Democrat Kris Mayes running for AZ attorney general
PHOENIX — Kris Mayes is hoping her vast resume in law and politics – an advantage she has over her less experienced opponent - convinces voters she is the right candidate to run the state’s top prosecutor’s office. An over-achiever at a young age. Raised on...
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
ABC 15 News
One-on-one with Lauren Kuby, Democratic candidate for ACC
The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) sets rates for many of Arizona's utilities and regulates gas pipelines, railroads and securities. Two seats are open on the 5-person board. Four candidates are vying for them. Democrat Lauren Kuby has made sustainability a cornerstone of her campaign just like in her career. She...
Arizona officials back off on full hand-count, approve moving forward with audit
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted...
ABC 15 News
Superintendent Kathy Hoffman discusses priorities ahead of November election
PHOENIX — With a few years under her belt and through a pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is hoping to retain her position to further her work in schools. Hoffman is running against Republican and former superintendent Tom Horne. As superintendent, Hoffman dealt with one issue...
KTAR.com
AZ Citizens Clean Elections Commission moves to stop ballot box ‘vigilantes’ from using similar name
PHOENIX– Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking the state for legal help after a group monitoring ballot drop boxes began using a similar name. Over the past week, individuals have been monitoring two ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County, which has led to complaints of voter intimidation being filed.
ABC 15 News
One-on-one with ACC candidate Kevin Thompson
It may not get all the headlines during election season, but the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) makes a lot of decisions that affect consumers. The five-member board sets rates for most Arizona utilities, and regulates gas pipelines, railroads and securities. Two seats are up for grabs in 2022. Two Republicans...
Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes
A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties. The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
kawc.org
Groups want armed Clean Elections USA group banned from ballot intimidation in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Two political groups that encourage voting want a federal judge to order members of Clean Elections USA, some armed and in tactical gear, to stay away from ballot drop boxes in Arizona. A lawsuit filed Monday accuses members of the group and founder Melody Jennings of conducting a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake interviewed one-on-one following debate drama
The pre-recorded Q&A aired on the night of Sunday, Oct. 23. The interview happened instead of a debate after Democrat Katie Hobbs refused to take part. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has the details.
ABC 15 News
What will sway undecided voters in Arizona?
PHOENIX — Election Day will be here in less than three weeks and Arizona gubernatorial candidates are running out of time to make their case. Both Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari Lake are making their final push to voters in the last 17 days. On Saturday,...
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Jon Stewart Pushes Arizona AG to Admit Trump Lost 2020 Election: “Why Is It So Hard to Just Say Yes?”
Jon Stewart was baffled by a conversation with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich featured in his Apple TV+ series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, when the politician refused to admit the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. The talk show host confronted Brnovich to no avail, and at one point laughed at the absurdity of his claims.
ABC 15 News
Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election
PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election. When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation. "We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east. The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.
A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates
Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric. Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
