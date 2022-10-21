ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 48

Pj Ivara
5d ago

If you don't want AZ to turn into California, NY or Chicago vote Lake, Masters, Finchem and Abe Hamadeh they will turn the state around.

Reply(7)
22
Kingman66
5d ago

I voted Red all down the line‼️Enough of this continued 2020 meltdown of America 🇺🇸

Reply(14)
23
Trudy Strand
5d ago

He called her fake lake and wasn’t competent to be governor but of course being party over people is all that matters to Republicans he’ll endorse her anyway. What a loser!

Reply(1)
3
Related
12news.com

Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem

PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

One-on-one with Lauren Kuby, Democratic candidate for ACC

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) sets rates for many of Arizona's utilities and regulates gas pipelines, railroads and securities. Two seats are open on the 5-person board. Four candidates are vying for them. Democrat Lauren Kuby has made sustainability a cornerstone of her campaign just like in her career. She...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

One-on-one with ACC candidate Kevin Thompson

It may not get all the headlines during election season, but the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) makes a lot of decisions that affect consumers. The five-member board sets rates for most Arizona utilities, and regulates gas pipelines, railroads and securities. Two seats are up for grabs in 2022. Two Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes

A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties.  The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News

What will sway undecided voters in Arizona?

PHOENIX — Election Day will be here in less than three weeks and Arizona gubernatorial candidates are running out of time to make their case. Both Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari Lake are making their final push to voters in the last 17 days. On Saturday,...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election

PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election. When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation. "We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east. The containers near Yuma were placed in August to fill gaps in the border wall as Ducey ratcheted up political posturing against what he called the inaction of the Biden Administration in stopping migrants from entering the state from Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates

Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric.  Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy