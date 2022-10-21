ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

North Goodman Street murder victim was stabbed, not shot as initially believed. His identity has been revealed

By Lauren Leone News10NBC
WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man plead guilty to strangling his wife to death in 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 27-year-old Ahmed Ali on Tuesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1st degree for the strangulation death of his wife and mother of his children, Arbay Chivala. On August 1, 2021, Rochester Police Officers were called to a home on Argo Park where they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave

Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing: 68-year-old David Benz of Wayne County

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 68-year-old man, David Benz of Jamesville. David’s family reported him missing after he left home to pick his daughter up from work in his car on Thursday, October 20. David is still missing but his car was found at the Wolcott Family Dollar on Whiskey Hill Road on Monday night. He was last seen walking on New Hartford Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident

CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy