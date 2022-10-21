North Goodman Street murder victim was stabbed, not shot as initially believed. His identity has been revealed

Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man plead guilty to strangling his wife to death in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 27-year-old Ahmed Ali on Tuesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1st degree for the strangulation death of his wife and mother of his children, Arbay Chivala. On August 1, 2021, Rochester Police Officers were called to a home on Argo Park where they found the...
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Police investigating Schwartz Street Stabbing
Police said they have arrested a person of interest, but are unsure if the individual will be charged with any crimes.
13 WHAM
'We feel like it should have been stopped:' Parent of Kirk Ashton victim on guilty verdict
Hilton, N.Y. — After a three-week trial, a jury convicted the former principal of Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District of sexually abusing 21 students. The father of one of Kirk Ashton's victims was glad to see justice served but the guilty verdict is not cause...
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
WHEC TV-10
23-year-old is recovering after being dropped off at Highland Hospital with gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man is recovering after a private car dropped him off at Highland Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound on Monday. He is expected to survive. Police arrived at around 10:30 p.m. Then, an ambulance transported the victim from Highland to Strong Hospital. Rochester...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
21-year-old male shot on Weld Street, RPD investigates
Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave
Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
Rochester man injured in shooting, police pondering crime location
The man claims it happened on the 200 block of Flint Street, but officials believe this is not an accurate location and happened elsewhere.
WHEC TV-10
Missing: 68-year-old David Benz of Wayne County
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 68-year-old man, David Benz of Jamesville. David’s family reported him missing after he left home to pick his daughter up from work in his car on Thursday, October 20. David is still missing but his car was found at the Wolcott Family Dollar on Whiskey Hill Road on Monday night. He was last seen walking on New Hartford Street.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death
Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
WHEC TV-10
Man taken to RGH for treatment after being shot on Verona Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound, was shot on Verona Street. He is expected to survive. Rochester police learned at around 8:45 p.m. that a private car dropped off the gunshot victim. Officers said that the victim was reluctant to say where the shooting happened.
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark. Wade was charged with Obstruction...
WHEC TV-10
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
Rochester parolee charged for armed car-jacking
The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, engaging officers in a foot chase.
