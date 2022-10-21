Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
One-on-one with Lauren Kuby, Democratic candidate for ACC
The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) sets rates for many of Arizona's utilities and regulates gas pipelines, railroads and securities. Two seats are open on the 5-person board. Four candidates are vying for them. Democrat Lauren Kuby has made sustainability a cornerstone of her campaign just like in her career. She...
ABC 15 News
One-on-one with ACC candidate Kevin Thompson
It may not get all the headlines during election season, but the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) makes a lot of decisions that affect consumers. The five-member board sets rates for most Arizona utilities, and regulates gas pipelines, railroads and securities. Two seats are up for grabs in 2022. Two Republicans...
ABC 15 News
Tom Horne lays out priorities if elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tom Horne is back on the ballot this November, vying for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction position. Horne, a Republican, held the schools' chief position from 2003 to 2011 before being elected state attorney general. Horne is now a partner at a law firm in the Valley. “My friends...
ABC 15 News
Superintendent Kathy Hoffman discusses priorities ahead of November election
PHOENIX — With a few years under her belt and through a pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is hoping to retain her position to further her work in schools. Hoffman is running against Republican and former superintendent Tom Horne. As superintendent, Hoffman dealt with one issue...
ABC 15 News
Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election
PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election. When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation. "We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.
ABC 15 News
Navajo Nation grad student designs water bottles to help provide water to community
He's designing solutions for his community and proving his talents are limitless at the same time. A graduate student on the Navajo Nation has designed not just one, but two water bottles that are helping to provide more water resources for people there. According to recent estimates, about 30% of...
ABC 15 News
Container wall construction at border resumes Monday morning
SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's administration resumed building its container wall along the Arizona-Mexico border. Construction started in Cochise County Monday morning. The state intends to fill gaps in the border wall south of Sierra Vista. On Monday, the Governor's Office released several photos of the...
ABC 15 News
Missing Michigan family of 4 found safe in Wisconsin, police say
A family of four who vanished without a trace from their Michigan home after the father exhibited "paranoid behaviors" has been found safe in a neighboring state a week later, police said. Michigan's Fremont Police Department announced in a statement on Sunday that the Cirigliano family "was successfully located in...
ABC 15 News
Teenager pleads guilty to deadly Michigan school shooting
DETROIT — Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured seven others. The teenager pleaded guilty in a Michigan courtroom on the day he was scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing. Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Pleasant weather through the weekend
PHOENIX — We'll enjoy a stretch of pleasant weather through the end of the month!. Mornings will stay chilly all week long, with overnight lows falling into the 50s around sunrise each day. Daytime highs will top out near 80 today, tomorrow and Friday. We're tracking another storm system...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice week ahead in the Valley
PHOENIX — It's been a cool start to the week in the Valley!. Highs only peaked in the low 70s across the Phoenix metro area Monday afternoon, putting us more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year!. Overnight lows are getting chillier, too. Valley temperatures will...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chilly mornings and pleasant days all week
PHOENIX — Valley temperatures dipped down into the 40s to low 50s early Tuesday morning, marking the coolest we've been since mid-April!. Mornings will stay chilly all week long, with overnight lows falling into the 50s around sunrise each day. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s...
