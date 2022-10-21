ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

High School Football PRO

Freeport, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Boylan Catholic High School football team will have a game with Freeport High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
FREEPORT, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

‘Changing lives’: Program that helps students with disabilities land jobs celebrates success

ROCKFORD — A program that helps students with disabilities navigate their way into the workforce is celebrating its latest success stories. Project Search is a one-year program hosted by RAMP that helps students explore possible careers and gain hands-on training through a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job internship. The goal is for students to land competitive jobs in their home community.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve

An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Mendota Reporter

Card shower set to honor L. Buettner’s 98th birthday

MENDOTA – In celebration of Lucille Buettner’s 98th birthday, her family is having a card shower in honor of her special day. She was born on Nov. 6, 1924, to George and Louise Althaus. She married Clayton Buettner in 1948 and was a farmer’s wife for her entire married life.
MENDOTA, IL
WGN TV

Elmhurst University student dies in train collision

ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a train on Monday as an Elmhurst University student. Police did not provide a name but said the woman was 21 years old and from Warrenville. Around 1:15 p.m., Elmhurst emergency crews responded to Park Avenue between Myrtle Avenue...
ELMHURST, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One person killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after getting hit by a car in Boone County. Deputies were called to Cherry Valley Roade around 8:15 p.m. Monday. A car was stopped on the road, and deputies believe that it may have been disabled. Another car came up behind it, hitting both the vehicle […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford highschooler hosts ‘trunk or treat’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local teenager connected with the community by hosting a “Trunk or Treat.” Angelo Ortmann, 16, held the event at Rockford’s All Saints Catholic Academy on Saturday. The Boylan Catholic High School student worked to create a safe and fun experience for local kids. Ortmann recognizes how important it is to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford. No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions. Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine...
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital

MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
MORRISON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Near 11th st

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 3:30...
ROCKFORD, IL

