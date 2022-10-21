Read full article on original website
Freeport, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Boylan Catholic High School football team will have a game with Freeport High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
10 years later, Stroll on State team unites with child whose winter wonder served as inspiration
ROCKFORD — Inside the downtown Stroll on State workshop is a large photo of an infant gazing at an ornament on the city’s official Christmas tree with a sense of wonder and awe. That photo, according to Kristen Paul, wasn’t just a piece of decoration. It was an...
‘Changing lives’: Program that helps students with disabilities land jobs celebrates success
ROCKFORD — A program that helps students with disabilities navigate their way into the workforce is celebrating its latest success stories. Project Search is a one-year program hosted by RAMP that helps students explore possible careers and gain hands-on training through a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job internship. The goal is for students to land competitive jobs in their home community.
Police investigating incident involving physical altercation between teacher, student in Batavia
Police are investigating a physical altercation between a Batavia High School student and a staffer that occurred last Friday in the lunchroom and was caught on videotape.
First round playoff dates/kickoff times set for Rockford area teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is locked in. Here are the dates and the starting times for the games this weekend involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND7A#18 Batavia (6-3) at #15 Rockford (Guilford) (7-2) Friday at 6:30#23 DeKalb (6-3) […]
Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake for 100th anniversary
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton school will always be reminded of its roots, as Hononegah High School unveiled a statue of Hononegah Sunday. Local organizations and donations from the community made it all possible, without costing taxpayers any money. The school is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and one school leader said that, […]
CD Source fire was electrical; owner ‘super grateful’ for community support
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of CD Source says the cause of the fire that destroyed his landmark building last month was electrical. “It was (a) faulty battery charger, or possibly stain sponges that spontaneously combusted,” Brian Bowman said of the Sept. 20 fire at his building, the old Park Theatre at 5723 N. […]
New look of Rockford IceHogs mascot spurs petition, memes and #notmyHammy hashtags
ROCKFORD — The portly piggy that serves as the Rockford IceHogs mascot hit the gym this fall. The costumed character was shown ditching junk food and working out at Peak Sports Club in a four-part video series dubbed Hammy’s Health Journey. In the end, it concluded that “Hammy has transformed his life for the better.”
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
Twin Belvidere veterans celebrate 90th birthday together
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — VFW Post 1461 celebrated the birthday of twins who served in the Korean War on Saturday. It was the first birthday that twins Kenneth and Keith Bodey had had together in five years. They are celebrating 90 this year. “This is awesome,” Kenneth said. “Best day of our life I guess,” […]
Card shower set to honor L. Buettner’s 98th birthday
MENDOTA – In celebration of Lucille Buettner’s 98th birthday, her family is having a card shower in honor of her special day. She was born on Nov. 6, 1924, to George and Louise Althaus. She married Clayton Buettner in 1948 and was a farmer’s wife for her entire married life.
Elmhurst University student dies in train collision
ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a train on Monday as an Elmhurst University student. Police did not provide a name but said the woman was 21 years old and from Warrenville. Around 1:15 p.m., Elmhurst emergency crews responded to Park Avenue between Myrtle Avenue...
One person killed in Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after getting hit by a car in Boone County. Deputies were called to Cherry Valley Roade around 8:15 p.m. Monday. A car was stopped on the road, and deputies believe that it may have been disabled. Another car came up behind it, hitting both the vehicle […]
New fitness and training facility set to open in Machesney Park by the end of the year
MACHESNEY PARK — A new fitness facility is coming to the village by the end of the year. D1 Training is a chain fitness business founded in 2001 that offers various training sessions and pre-planned workouts to members. Plans for the business were teased by Mayor Steve Johnson on...
Rockford highschooler hosts ‘trunk or treat’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local teenager connected with the community by hosting a “Trunk or Treat.” Angelo Ortmann, 16, held the event at Rockford’s All Saints Catholic Academy on Saturday. The Boylan Catholic High School student worked to create a safe and fun experience for local kids. Ortmann recognizes how important it is to […]
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford. No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions. Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine...
Antioch high school put on lockdown after receiving threatening phone call
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A phone call threatening violence forced Antioch Community High School into lockdown Friday afternoon. Law enforcement quickly determined the threatening call came from a cellphone inside the school. They then initiated a large-scale police respond around 1:52 p.m. Just to be safe, Antioch police also responded to...
Man shot by police during Morrison home search dies in hospital
MORRISON, Ill. — A man who was shot by police during the execution of a search warrant at a Morrison home died in the hospital, according to the Illinois State Police. 48-year-old Aaron Linke, the subject of the warrant, was taken to the hospital after the shooting on Friday, Oct. 21, where he was declared brain dead the next day. He was pulled off of life support and pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.
RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Near 11th st
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 3:30...
