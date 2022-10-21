Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.
WJBF.com
Suspect arrested for firing shots into Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road
UPDATE, 4:35 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, after being interviewed by investigators, Tyler Jones was arrested for Aggravated Assault. According to investigators, Payne was not arrested as she was found to be a victim in this incident. Authorities say that Jones admitted to shooting...
North Augusta man shot outside a home on Chalet North Court, suspect sought
The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Chalet North Court near Bradleyville Road.
wfxg.com
Man arrested following an outburst at Waynesboro fast-food restaurant
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - Waynesboro Police have arrested a man in connection with an outburst at a Waynesboro fast-food restaurant. According to Waynesboro PD, Nicholas Gresham requested more ice for his tea. The employee then poured the tea from the original cup into the ice which police say angered the suspect Nicholas Gresham.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in gunfire at a fast-food restaurant that was the site of a murder earlier this year. The gunfire was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday at Captain D’s, 3166 Wrightsboro Road. When deputies arrived, employees told them a...
WRDW-TV
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a neighborhood touched by violence twice in two weeks, overnight gunfire injured one person and sent bullets into a North Augusta home where kids were sleeping. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a male was shot multiple times when he was leaving a home in...
Unidentified man wanted for questioning in Peach Orchard Road murder
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a recent murder. It happened October 10th at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta was shot and killed. The subject is described as a black man wearing a […]
WRDW-TV
1 person wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road. The shooting claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. The person wanted for questioning regarding the shooting at...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s office alerts citizens of phone scams
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
Grovetown teen charged after hitting and killing pedestrian
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old is behind bars after hitting and killing a pedestrian on William Few Parkway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Corey McMurray was heading west towards Chastain Drive when he hit Christopher Herrin. Herrin was walking along the shoulder when he was hit and thrown into the treeline on […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
WTVM
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia. The incident was caught on surveillance video. The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects. He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on...
wgac.com
Man Shot, Bullets Nearly Strike Sleeping Children Nearby in North Augusta
A man was shot multiple times while leaving a home late Tuesday night in the 100 block of Chalet North Court Near Bradleyville Road in North Augusta. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. Meanwhile, investigators say it was a close...
wfxg.com
Columbia County investigating two deadly crashes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County investigators are looking into two deadly crashes that happened last week. The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. Oct 20 on westbound I-20 near Appling Harlem Rd. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the left lane due to traffic, with a 2016 Honda Accord directly behind it. The sheriff's office says a third vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael Glenn of Washington, Georgia, was distracted as he approached the stopped traffic and struck the read of the Accord. The Silverado's driver saw the crash happen and attempted to move into the right lane to avoid being struck. The impact pushed the Accord into the rear of the Silverado and the Pathfinder also slammed into the truck's rear end. The sheriff's off has obtained a warrant for Michael Glenn, charging him with homicide by vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian death raises concerns about William Few Parkway
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend on William Few Parkway has people concerned. They say it’s a danger for people who like to walk the trails. Residents have been asking for more police presence, speed bumps, and lower speed limits, hoping it will slow drivers down.
WJBF.com
Family of McDuffie County deputy search for Good Samaritan who helped save him
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The family of a local deputy is looking for the Good Samaritan who stayed with him after a horrific crash. “A mom of deputies, you don’t sleep very well a lot of the time because you dread those phone calls,” said Shelley Simpkins, mother of Deputy Coty Clark. “But…I woke back up to a bunch of missed text messages and phone calls…”
WRDW-TV
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
wfxg.com
Family and neighbors remember crash victim, plead for change
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A N ACCIDENT INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND A PEDESTRIAN ENDED IN TRAGEDY ALONG A BUSY STRETCH OF ROAD IN COLUMBIA COUNTY. TO FAMILY, cj herrin WAS A GENTLE GIANT AND TO NEIGHBORS, A HARDWORKING YOUNG MAN EVERYONE KNEW OF AND ADMIRED. HE WAS 26-YEARS-OLD WHEN HE DIED. HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO HIS MORNInG SHIFT AT THE LOCAL MCDONALDS, JUST UP THE STREET.
WRDW-TV
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pursuit by deputies ended in a crash a couple of blocks from the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital’s uptown campus, and the suspect remains at-large, authorities said Friday. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Richmond County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag...
