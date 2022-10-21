Quavo and Takeoff have reflected on the confrontational Everyday Struggle interview the Migos gave with Joe Budden and Akademiks back in 2017. In a sitdown with Drink Champs to talk about their new project Only Built For Infinity Links, the two former Migos rappers opened up about their infamous confrontation with the two former Complex hosts, which Quavo said was sparked by Budden abruptly dropping his microphone and storming out of their interview.

6 HOURS AGO