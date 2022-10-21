Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Finally Announces ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’ Release Date
Los Angeles, CA – Roddy Ricch has finally unveiled the release date for his long awaited Feed Tha Streets 3 project. On Saturday (October 22), the West Coast rap star took to Instagram to alert his seven million followers to the pending arrival of his latest mixtape. Expressing his...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Announces He’ll Be Dropping ‘Jimmy Crooks’ Video On 21 Savage’s Birthday
Drake delivered another hit in the form of “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage on his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, and fans will now be getting an official music video. The 6 God shared the news on his Instagram Story with a picture showing two chains — one with...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Announces 20-City North American Tour Coming In 2023
Lil Uzi Vert is going on tour for the first time since 2018, and the rapper is looking to make a huge mark with his upcoming trek across North America. On Monday (October 24), Baby Pluto announced a brand new 20-city, cross-country tour that’s slated to begin on March 2023. The tour is in collaboration with Live Nation, with further details and ticket information coming soon.
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage are taking their friendship one step further with news of a joint album titled Her Loss. On Friday (October 21), the 6 God announced he would be putting out an official video for his and 21’s most recent collaboration, “Jimmy Crooks,” on Saturday (October 22) — the same day as 21 Savage’s birthday.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Reflect On Infamous Joe Budden & Akademiks Interview
Quavo and Takeoff have reflected on the confrontational Everyday Struggle interview the Migos gave with Joe Budden and Akademiks back in 2017. In a sitdown with Drink Champs to talk about their new project Only Built For Infinity Links, the two former Migos rappers opened up about their infamous confrontation with the two former Complex hosts, which Quavo said was sparked by Budden abruptly dropping his microphone and storming out of their interview.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Unveils 'Man On The Moon' Trilogy Vinyl Box Set Designed By KAWS
Kid Cudi has compiled his flagship Man on the Moon trilogy into a limited edition vinyl box set designed by KAWS. The six-LP box set includes all tracks from Cudi’s Man on the Moon series — 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen — along with a large-format companion booklet containing rare photos.
HipHopDX.com
New Music From XXXTENTACION Will Be Released In November
XXXTENTACION’s estate has announced that something new is in the works from the late rapper, and it’s dropping next month. In a brief trailer posted to the late rapper’s Instagram, a chanting crowd can be heard as the three letters XXX pop up on the screen, with the date November 22 appearing underneath the bold lettering.
HipHopDX.com
Jeezy Says Street Cred Is No Longer Important To Him: ‘I Don’t Need Validation To Be A Real Man’
Jeezy no longer cares about having street cred and recently explained why during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club to promote his new Snofall mixtape. On Wednesday (October 19), Charlamagne Tha God saluted the Atlanta native for representing the streets throughout his career but also praised him for growing up and understanding street cred doesn’t matter.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Is Still Attending 2023 Grammys Despite ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Spat
Nicki Minaj has said she still plans on attending the 2023 Grammy Awards even though she doesn’t like that her hit song “Super Freaky Girl” is nominated in the pop category instead of rap. “I feel like I am in a really good space and therefore, why...
Jaylen Brown sticking with Kanye West's Donda Sports despite rapper's antisemitic remarks
Editor's note: The following article includes offensive language and views that could be disturbing to some readers. Jaylen Brown is one of two prominent athletes to sign with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency. On Monday, the Boston Celtics forward told the Boston Globe that he's not parting with the agency...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Signs With Motown Records
NBA YoungBoy has found a new home in music after inking a deal with Motown Records. The Baton Rouge superstar departs Atlantic Records, where he released four studio albums, for Motown, per Billboard. There was already a familiarity with Motown — which lives under the Universal Music Group umbrella —...
HipHopDX.com
Tyler, The Creator Cast As Jesus In Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ Season Six
Tyler, The Creator has been cast as Jesus in the new season of Netflix’s Big Mouth. The adult animated series, which returns for its sixth season on October 28, announced Tyler’s addition to the cast in a tweet on Saturday (October 22), reciting a prayer in his name.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Claps Back At Lil Duval For Mocking Her Name
GloRilla wants Lil Duval to put some respect on her name. The First Lady of CMG fired back at the comedian over the weekend, who joked about how no people in their early 20s and younger should still be named Gloria, which is GloRilla’s legal name. “Nobody born after...
21 Of The Funniest Reddit Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
Reddit is one of the best places to discuss House of the Dragon episodes after they air, in part because some of the comments are hilarious. Here are 21 of the best ones I've read.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Breaks New Ground, Earns 100M RIAA-Certified Units
Cardi B has hit a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million RIAA-Certified units sold. According to Chart Data, the certification includes albums, singles, and guest appearances that the Bronx rapper has amassed in her remarkable, award-winning career. With over 54 million digital sales, she’s the highest-selling female rapper to date.
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors: 'I'm Saying This For The Last Time'
Los Angeles, CA – Travis Scott is putting a halt to any speculations that he is cheating on his longtime partner Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (October 22), La Flame was reportedly linked to his rumored ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar after multiple social media posts began trending online. The images purportedly confirmed the two were together on the set of a video shoot he was directing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was seemingly aware of the matter and promptly addressed the situation in a post on his Instagram story.
HipHopDX.com
Post Malone Suffers Another Painful Injury While Performing
Post Malone was forced to pause a second Twelve Carat Tour Show following another onstage incident which left him with a bruised ankle. While performing the song “Psycho” in Atlanta on Wednesday night (October 19), the rapper apparently stepped into one of the holes on stage meant to release pyrotechnics during the performance. According to TMZ, the “Rockstar” singer was in enough pain to force him down to his knees, causing concern for his team.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean Music Hacker Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison
Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean and several other artists have been fully vindicated now that a U.K. man charged with pirating their music has been sentenced to prison. After confessing to 19 charges including copyright infringement and possessing criminal property, 23-year-old Adrian Kwiatkowski has been sentenced to 18 months by a British Court. Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec also said that he may be forced to pay a fine or some level of financial restitution, the BBC reports.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino Stole Idea For ‘Django’ From Him
Kanye West has claimed he was the mastermind behind Quentin Tarantino’s highest-grossing film, Django: Unchained. Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ye said he pitched the idea for the 2102 film t0 Jamie Foxx and the legendary director because he wanted it to be the premise of his video for 2005’s “Gold Digger” before it eventually turned into the acclaimed movie.
