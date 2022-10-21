Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
Man, woman freed from vehicle after crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued a woman and her passenger, hurt and pinned inside a vehicle, late Wednesday morning. The two people were injured after being hit by another car. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:57 a.m. report Wednesday, Oct. 26, of a two-vehicle crash near...
Man killed by lumber falling from trailer at Standale Lumber
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday, Oct. 26, when a partial load of lumber fell from a trailer and struck him at Standale Lumber, Grandville police said. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family. Police and firefighters were called...
Patrick Lyoya killed, police officer charged with murder: A timeline of key events in the case.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nearly seven months ago, a traffic stop on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side turned deadly and thrust the community into the national discussion about policing of minority communities. Nine days later, police officials released bodycam and cellphone video showing the officer shoot Black motorist Patrick...
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
What did officer tell investigators about killing Patrick Lyoya? Questions may be answered at hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the six months since a police officer shot a Black man in the back of the head following a struggle over a Taser, the public has been privy to many of the details. Grand Rapids police released bodycam and cellphone videos showing the moments...
Two women, teen shot in Muskegon Heights
Police are investigating after two women and a 13-year-old boy were shot in Muskegon Heights Monday night.
One shot in Southwest Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man showed up at a hospital with wounds from a shooting that Grand Rapids police think happened in Southwest Grand Rapids. The wound man, shot in an arm and leg, was not cooperative with police. Grand Rapids police responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26...
Two reported shot in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police responded to a report of two people injured by gunshots in Muskegon Heights on Monday, Oct. 24. Muskegon Heights police responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of Howell Avenue and Superior Street. Police reported that a man and woman were shot. The extent...
WWMTCw
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
Woman in critical condition, man hurt after crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Sunday morning with one passenger in critical condition, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash on Sunday, Oct. 23, was a suspected vehicle in a separate hit and run accident that occurred earlier in the night.
Grand Rapids middle school student caught with unloaded handgun, ammo
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids middle school student was caught carrying an unloaded handgun and authorities also found ammunition in one of the student’s bags, school officials said. The student at Burton Middle School, 2133 Buchanan Ave. SW, was identified Tuesday, Oct. 25 after another student notified...
GRPS: Student found with unloaded gun, taken into custody
A Grand Rapids student was taken into custody on Tuesday because the student had an unloaded gun, school officials say.
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
Out of fuel? Stranded car? MDOT to launch traffic safety service along Grand Rapids highways
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Picture this: you’re driving along the freeway through Kent County and your vehicle breaks down or you get a flat tire. What do you do?. Panic might be the first reaction for some, but a new traffic safety service is aimed at assisting motorists in a number of ways, including the mentioned scenarios above.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0