ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Man, woman freed from vehicle after crash in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued a woman and her passenger, hurt and pinned inside a vehicle, late Wednesday morning. The two people were injured after being hit by another car. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:57 a.m. report Wednesday, Oct. 26, of a two-vehicle crash near...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

One shot in Southwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man showed up at a hospital with wounds from a shooting that Grand Rapids police think happened in Southwest Grand Rapids. The wound man, shot in an arm and leg, was not cooperative with police. Grand Rapids police responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Two reported shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police responded to a report of two people injured by gunshots in Muskegon Heights on Monday, Oct. 24. Muskegon Heights police responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of Howell Avenue and Superior Street. Police reported that a man and woman were shot. The extent...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
WWMTCw

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy