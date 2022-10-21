Read full article on original website
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Sheriff Threatened to Fire All His Black Officers in Racist Tirade Caught on Tape
Just a few months after narrowly defeating the first Black sheriff in Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff-elect Jody Greene went on a racist, paranoid tirade about his Black staff members in a phone call to the then-interim sheriff, calling them “bastards” and threatening to fire them all. “Fuck...
2 Medical Researchers Were Found Dead of 'Trauma' Amid Kansas City House Fire — and Killer Remains at Large
Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma were predoctoral researchers at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research Two research scientists from South America have been identified as the victims who were found murdered Saturday amid the smoldering remnants of a Kansas City, Mo., apartment fire. In a statement to PEOPLE, Stowers Institute for Medical Research confirmed that the bodies of predoctoral researchers Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, were recovered from inside a burned midtown apartment. According to a statement from Kansas...
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Two dead in shooting at US high school, gunman killed by police
Two people were killed on Monday and several were injured by a gunman who opened fire at a high school in the midwestern US city of St. Louis, police said. The gunman was shot dead by police officers who rushed to the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police chief Mike Sack told reporters.
