ABOUT

Cracked began as a comedy magazine in 1958, jumped online in 2005, and has hooked millions of readers with its addictive blend of whip-smart humor and book-smart knowledge ever since. Cracked’s team of writers and editors knows that their audience is hungry to learn, and every article is crafted to keep their engaged and educated readership coming back. The Internet may reinvent itself every few years, but Cracked has endured thanks to its twofold commitment to teaching its readers absolutely everything and never, ever leaving them bored.