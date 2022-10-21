ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in a Birmingham neighborhood. According to police it happened in the 10 block of Elba Ave. Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find 22-year-old Keyon Pollock suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged

A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Car and camper catch fire in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a camper and a car caught fire in Brighton overnight. It happened in the 4000 block of Main St. Fire engines were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Fire fighters say a car was fully engulfed in flames when...
BRIGHTON, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham on Demand expansion update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham will be expanding one of its newest, most popular transit platforms. Today the mayor’s office announced plans to expand the city’s Birmingham on Demand service to 19 neighborhoods east of the airport. For the last three years, the city has been operating on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL

