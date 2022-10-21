Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in a Birmingham neighborhood. According to police it happened in the 10 block of Elba Ave. Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find 22-year-old Keyon Pollock suffering from a gunshot wound.
22-year-old killed in shooting on Birmingham’s west side
A young man died late Monday following a shooting in Birmingham. Police and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Keyon Martrell-Devondre Pollock. He was 22. Birmingham 911 received a call at 10:10 p.m. Monday of a person shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue of...
Police trying to ID armed suspect in robbery at southwest Birmingham store
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a southwest Birmingham convenience store. The holdup happened Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Best Convenience Store at 1744 Pearson Ave. S.W. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect walked into the business and pointed a...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
wbrc.com
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
wvtm13.com
13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wbrc.com
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call Birmingham’s 311. But neighbors in the Riley and Jones Valley neighborhoods said they’ve been calling since April and haven’t gotten much help. Charleen Bledsaw said...
wbrc.com
Car and camper catch fire in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a camper and a car caught fire in Brighton overnight. It happened in the 4000 block of Main St. Fire engines were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Fire fighters say a car was fully engulfed in flames when...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
wbrc.com
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather. Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place. Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park. 305 Pratt Highway. Birmingham – Pratt City Park.
wbrc.com
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
wbrc.com
Birmingham on Demand expansion update
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham will be expanding one of its newest, most popular transit platforms. Today the mayor’s office announced plans to expand the city’s Birmingham on Demand service to 19 neighborhoods east of the airport. For the last three years, the city has been operating on...
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
17-year-old Woodlawn High School student dies days after shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A teen shot earlier this week in Birmingham has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ty’nez Lloyd Durden. He was 17 and attended Woodlawn High School. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Ty’nez Durden, a student at Woodlawn High School,’' Superintendent Mark...
wbrc.com
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 25. Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early; all after school activities cancelled. Bessemer Academy: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Bessemer City...
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
