Related
Missing Nelson County teen found
According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
Drugs, firearms found in Charlottesville bust, search for suspect underway
According to police, officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 THC vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and various packaging materials.
theriver953.com
SCSO captures man wanted for abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced they captured the suspect they had been searching for the past few days. Mitchell Markley Jr. was located in northern Rockingham County where a third stolen vehicle was found following a crash. Markley was wanted for an alleged abduction that occurred in Basye as...
NBC 29 News
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One dead, two injured in overnight shooting on West Main Street
A shooting in the 200 block of West Main Street in Downtown Charlottesville early Sunday morning took one life and sent two others to the UVA Medical Center. There is supposedly no immediate threat to the community in the aftermath, according to Charlottesville Police, but according to a press release from the PD, the investigation is ongoing, and there has been no report of any arrests in the case.
cbs19news
Eyewitness describes shooting on Downtown Mall that killed one, injured two
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "We saw a guy very casually, take out his gun and just start firing away, right there in the restaurant, literally right in front of our table," an anonymous witness said. Charlottesville police responded to Lucky Blue's Bar at 1 a.m Sunday morning to shots...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates road work, maintenance schedules for Route 29, I-81 corridors
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 600 and Johnson Creek, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. *UPDATE* Mile marker 14 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Dentalpalooza event served 55 low-income, uninsured patients
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic held a free dental clinic day on Saturday for uninsured adult residents of Augusta County. Seventeen volunteers from local dental offices reinforced the clinic’s staff to provide care to 55 patients. General dentistry services including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings were available. “It was...
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
cbs19news
Items Including a Letter Found at the Homer Statue on UVA Grounds This Morning
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University Police were notified about several items, including a letter, left at the Homer statue around 7:45 AM on Saturday, October 22. The items left included two masks, a "civil peace flag," a Christian cross, and a sealed envelope with a letter inside seemingly written to Homer.
WSET
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
cbs19news
Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
