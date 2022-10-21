ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHSV

Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO captures man wanted for abduction

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced they captured the suspect they had been searching for the past few days. Mitchell Markley Jr. was located in northern Rockingham County where a third stolen vehicle was found following a crash. Markley was wanted for an alleged abduction that occurred in Basye as...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: One dead, two injured in overnight shooting on West Main Street

A shooting in the 200 block of West Main Street in Downtown Charlottesville early Sunday morning took one life and sent two others to the UVA Medical Center. There is supposedly no immediate threat to the community in the aftermath, according to Charlottesville Police, but according to a press release from the PD, the investigation is ongoing, and there has been no report of any arrests in the case.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Dentalpalooza event served 55 low-income, uninsured patients

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic held a free dental clinic day on Saturday for uninsured adult residents of Augusta County. Seventeen volunteers from local dental offices reinforced the clinic’s staff to provide care to 55 patients. General dentistry services including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings were available. “It was...
cbs19news

Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
HARRISONBURG, VA

