Butte County, CA

November 8 General Election information

All ballots have prepaid postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 15. They can also be dropped off in person at a secure ballot drop box, at a voting location or at a county elections office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. Ballots were sent out by local election officials on Oct. 10.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Butte County Elections using new device to open envelopes quicker

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - It is just two weeks away from Election Day and Butte County is already starting to count ballots. This election, the Butte County Elections Office has added a new ballot extractor tool to help make the process more efficient. “This is a process that took nine...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
New data shows learning setbacks from the pandemic

California - Today, the California Department of Education released assessment data showing Spring 2022 scores for standardized testing are down from pre-pandemic levels. The standardized tests, English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC) and California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test students' abilities in core subjects like Math and English and Language Arts (ELA).
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Homeless camp clear out continues at Windchime Park, 72-hour notices issued

CHICO, Calif. - The city hopes to start enforcement at Windchime Park by the end of the week. Police issued final 72-hour notices on Monday which expire Thursday meaning cleanup can also start that day. According to the homeless lawsuit settlement agreement, within that 7-day time frame, the Outreach and...
CHICO, CA
Chico High Veteran Ring of Honor

The Veteran Ring of Honor will feature the names of veterans who attended high schools in Chico. The Veteran Ring of Honor will feature the names of veterans who attended high schools in Chico.
CHICO, CA
Butte Humane Society Gala returns to Chico on Nov. 5

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The 111th Butte Humane Society’s Gala is returning to Chico next weekend. The event will be at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds Jack Vanella Hall from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5. This year’s theme is "Prom through the Decades." People who attend can...
CHICO, CA
Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Supervisors considered a new ordinance Tuesday morning that would stabilize rent for people living in mobile home parks. County leaders didn't make a decision on a new ordinance Tuesday, but listened to a presentation about rent stabilization. One supervisor told Action News Now that...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Around 80 acres to be burned near Loafer Creek on Tuesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE said they plan to burn around 80 acres of land in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area on Tuesday. Nearby communities, including Oroville, are expected to see smoke throughout the operations, CAL FIRE officials confirmed. Officials are asking locals to NOT report any smoke...
OROVILLE, CA
Burn permit suspension lifted in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties was lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Chief Scott Packwood canceled the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn...
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
RED BLUFF, CA
Crews begin control burn near Lake Oroville, Big Chico Creek Canyon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:47 P.M. UPDATE - Crews have started a control burn in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said at about 11:15 a.m. that it has already burn about 10 acres. Crews will be burning 80 acres, causing smoke to be visible east of Oroville.
OROVILLE, CA
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties

Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California

Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
AUBURN, CA
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
RED BLUFF, CA

