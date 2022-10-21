Read full article on original website
thesource.com
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Apologizes And Asks To Meet With Him
This week during an interview on The Breakfast Club rapper 50 Cent claimed his son Marquise didn’t really want to speak with him. He said if he wanted to speak to him he should reach out to him personally and not through TMZ. Marquise has responded to his dad...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Reflect On Infamous Joe Budden & Akademiks Interview
Quavo and Takeoff have reflected on the confrontational Everyday Struggle interview the Migos gave with Joe Budden and Akademiks back in 2017. In a sitdown with Drink Champs to talk about their new project Only Built For Infinity Links, the two former Migos rappers opened up about their infamous confrontation with the two former Complex hosts, which Quavo said was sparked by Budden abruptly dropping his microphone and storming out of their interview.
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos
North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Talks Snoop Dogg & Revisits ‘Gin & Juice’ Video Cameo
EXCLUSIVE – Bow Wow has spoken about his appearance in Snoop Dogg‘s classic “Gin & Juice” video, explaining that it was simply a matter of being in the right place, at the right time. A six-year-old Lil Bow Wow, as he was known then, opened the...
HipHopDX.com
Future Called Out By Alleged Baby Mother Over Missed Child Support Payments
Future has been called out by a woman claiming to be one of his children’s mother and accused of missing numerous child support payments. A woman who allegedly had a daughter with King Pluto took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 18) to blast the “Life Is Good” rapper for suddenly stopping his child support payments.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Battles ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ With El Chapo Chain: ‘El Chapo On El Capo’
Jim Jones is having a mid-life crisis, and it’s not the one that most people go through, as he seems to be in good spirits while facing the fact he’s getting older. Last week the Harlem native shared a video on Instagram showing off his new chain he got made by popular jeweler Mazza New York that pays homage to Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán. In the video, Jones showed off his new piece while wearing a leather Avirex jacket.
Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Entering Her New Season
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her style in a little black dress and share how she's entering her new season.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Unveils 'Man On The Moon' Trilogy Vinyl Box Set Designed By KAWS
Kid Cudi has compiled his flagship Man on the Moon trilogy into a limited edition vinyl box set designed by KAWS. The six-LP box set includes all tracks from Cudi’s Man on the Moon series — 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen — along with a large-format companion booklet containing rare photos.
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Finally Announces ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’ Release Date
Los Angeles, CA – Roddy Ricch has finally unveiled the release date for his long awaited Feed Tha Streets 3 project. On Saturday (October 22), the West Coast rap star took to Instagram to alert his seven million followers to the pending arrival of his latest mixtape. Expressing his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Shuts Down Cheating Rumors: 'I'm Saying This For The Last Time'
Los Angeles, CA – Travis Scott is putting a halt to any speculations that he is cheating on his longtime partner Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (October 22), La Flame was reportedly linked to his rumored ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar after multiple social media posts began trending online. The images purportedly confirmed the two were together on the set of a video shoot he was directing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was seemingly aware of the matter and promptly addressed the situation in a post on his Instagram story.
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
