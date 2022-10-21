Jim Jones is having a mid-life crisis, and it’s not the one that most people go through, as he seems to be in good spirits while facing the fact he’s getting older. Last week the Harlem native shared a video on Instagram showing off his new chain he got made by popular jeweler Mazza New York that pays homage to Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán. In the video, Jones showed off his new piece while wearing a leather Avirex jacket.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO