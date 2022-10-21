Read full article on original website
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
MLB World Furious With Bob Melvin's Decision Sunday
With the Padres leading the Phillies by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS, San Diego's manager sat on his hands. Melvin opted to let his right-handed relief pitcher, Robert Suarez, face left-handed hitter Bryce Harper. The former NL MVP smacked a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Phillies the lead.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yankees Outfielder Reveals Excuse For His Embarrassing Drop
The New York Yankees are on the cusp of being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after losing Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. But there was one embarrassing drop by a Yankees player that made a big difference - and his excuse for making that drop is... interesting.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia
Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
Is Center City ready for a Phillies championship celebration?
There could be a lot of celebrating in the streets of Philly if the Phillies win another World Series. Some retailers on Chestnut Street in Center City spoke to KYW Newsradio about how they plan to keep their stores safe.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
Angels News: Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies
Some former Angels have a few big weeks ahead of them.
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
The postseason isn't even over and the rumors are already flying.
Phillies fans heard erupting in cheers blocks away from the stadium in South Philly
The world now knows just how loud it gets at Citizens Bank Park thanks to a South Philadelphia man's video that's going viral.
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
The Yankees’ 3 most disappointing players in the post-season
The New York Yankees postseason run ended on Sunday night with a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Game 4 in the Bronx saw the Yanks put up a fight, unlike most instances of the series, but in the end the visiting team was too much to handle.
Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends. This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment.
