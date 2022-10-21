ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

FanSided

Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)

Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Furious With Bob Melvin's Decision Sunday

With the Padres leading the Phillies by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS, San Diego's manager sat on his hands. Melvin opted to let his right-handed relief pitcher, Robert Suarez, face left-handed hitter Bryce Harper. The former NL MVP smacked a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Phillies the lead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia

Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends.  This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

