Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Gets Into Heated Exchange With Kliff Kingsbury

Late into the second quarter, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a few choice words for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The dynamic between Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and HC Kliff Kingsbury has always been unique.

Kingsbury recruited Murray out of high school before eventually hand-picking him for the No. 1 overall pick upon taking the Cardinals job.

The two have been tied together since, changing the losing ways in Arizona while still hoping to build something greater.

Both consider themselves to be winners, so sometimes competition can bring out an ugly side from either.

Murray and Kingsbury have joked on occasion about the other's temper, and that again flared on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Murray, frustrated after Kingsbury called a timeout late in the first half on first-and-goal, had some choice words for his head coach.

We'll let you fill in the blanks.

This isn't the first time an exchange like this has been caught, either. Earlier this year when the Cardinals paid a road visit to the Carolina Panthers, the two were caught by cameras mouthing (not nice) words to each other.

Arizona ended up scoring a TD on the next play and eventually tied the game on the ensuing two-point conversion, so all is right.

However, it's always interesting to see the fiery side of either quarterback or head coach, let alone when they butt heads on national television.

