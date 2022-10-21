ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Gets Into Heated Exchange With Kliff Kingsbury

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLpmm_0ih7WUNq00

Late into the second quarter, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a few choice words for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The dynamic between Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and HC Kliff Kingsbury has always been unique.

Kingsbury recruited Murray out of high school before eventually hand-picking him for the No. 1 overall pick upon taking the Cardinals job.

The two have been tied together since, changing the losing ways in Arizona while still hoping to build something greater.

Both consider themselves to be winners, so sometimes competition can bring out an ugly side from either.

Murray and Kingsbury have joked on occasion about the other's temper, and that again flared on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Murray, frustrated after Kingsbury called a timeout late in the first half on first-and-goal, had some choice words for his head coach.

We'll let you fill in the blanks.

This isn't the first time an exchange like this has been caught, either. Earlier this year when the Cardinals paid a road visit to the Carolina Panthers, the two were caught by cameras mouthing (not nice) words to each other.

Arizona ended up scoring a TD on the next play and eventually tied the game on the ensuing two-point conversion, so all is right.

However, it's always interesting to see the fiery side of either quarterback or head coach, let alone when they butt heads on national television.

All Cardinals is giving away a FREE signed DeAndre Hopkins jersey to celebrate his return! Subscribe to our YouTube page and leave a comment on this video for your chance to win.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest. "Russell Wilson is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Deadspin

Russell Wilson takes another L

Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) out for Week 8; Sam Ehlinger to start

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will start in place of Matt Ryan (shoulder) in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Ryan suffered a shoulder sprain in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

DeAndre Hopkins on Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury incident: 'Both those guys want to win'

NFL Network cameras caught Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray engaged in a heated debate during “Thursday Night Football.” Murray even dropped an F-bomb during the dispute, but the whole incident didn’t phase wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Asked about the Murray-Kingsbury exchange on...
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy