Air quality is essential to our health, but it’s easy to ignore that which we can’t see. A new project aims to visualize global air pollution data using eye-catching art installations in public places, making it easier to wrap our minds around the scale of the problem. Created by the Atta Society, an arts and technology collective based in Canada, “When Air Takes Shape” is currently crowdfunding to produce large-scale origami sculptures that move and change to reflect air quality readings.

21 HOURS AGO