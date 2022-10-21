ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durand, MI

Durand, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Durand.

The Marine City High School football team will have a game with Durand Area High School on October 21, 2022, 13:00:00.

Marine City High School
Durand Area High School
October 21, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

The Marine City High School football team will have a game with Durand Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

Marine City High School
Durand Area High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

