Marit Tardy celebrated for 48 years of work at Sugarbush Day School. On Thursday, October 27, Sugarbush will be celebrating the retirement of longtime Sugarbush Day School teacher Marit Tardy after an incredible 48 years of employment. Tardy joined the Sugarbush Day School in 1975 and during her time at Sugarbush she cared for thousands of employees, guest, and local children in the Mad River Valley. In some cases, she has cared for three generations of a single family. To watch her in action in the nursery room is a humbling experience for most, especially new parents, resort spokesperson John Bleh said.

