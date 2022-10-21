IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO