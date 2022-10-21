Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning. It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
WLUC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
WLUC
UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications
IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
WLUC
Mutual aid system ‘critical’ in helping put out Menominee warehouse fire
MENOMINEE & IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee destroyed more than 400,000 square feet of property. When it started on Oct. 6, fire crews in Menominee were quickly overwhelmed and called for help. They leaned on the Michigan “Mutual Aid Box Alarm System,” also known as MABAS.
WLUC
First responders breakfast raises funds for Michigan Special Olympics
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders met in Gwinn to serve breakfast for a special cause Sunday morning. Law enforcement from around the area participated in the Tip a Cop Breakfast at the Up North Lodge. The restaurant donated the food for the fundraiser. It gave the community a chance...
WLUC
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening. David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is...
WLUC
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
mynewberrynews.com
Heat and electric bill assistance available
Many agencies have exhausted their resources for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance Program (SWP MEAP) has funding for a limited time to assist Upper Peninsula residents with their heat and electric costs. SWP urges Upper Peninsula residents struggling with paying their heat and electric bills to contact the SWP MEAP Energy and Climate Office for assistance with home energy bills and energy efficiency services at 906-273-2742.
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a car crash involving a kayak on Sunday afternoon in Schoolcraft County. Troopers from the Manistique Outpost responded to the crash on M-28 near mile marker 203 in Seney Township. The MSP says a Chevrolet pickup was heading east, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Morgrette from Colorado. A Honda passenger car was traveling west carrying a kayak on the roof rack. The Honda was driven by a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin.
wnmufm.org
Body found in Marquette home following fire
WLUC
How to identify and treat the flu
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
Loose roof rack kills Colorado man in Upper Peninsula crash
MUNISING, MI -- A 31-year-old Colorado man was killed Sunday afternoon when an oncoming vehicle’s roof rack came loose and struck him. Michigan State Police identified the man as Matthew Morgrette. Morgrette was driving with his wife, who troopers say was uninjured when the roof rack pierced through their vehicle’s windshield and fatally struck Morgrette.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Campaigns In Marquette As Polls Show Dead Heat
Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a campaign rally outside the Superior Dome in Marquette on Saturday afternoon, along with U.S. Senator Gary Peters, and other Democratic politicians. Several hundred people turned out for the event, which came as polls statewide show her once 17-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon has...
UPMATTERS
One person dead in Marquette house fire
