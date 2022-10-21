ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Running to State for Ryan

By Keith Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeTZK_0ih7Uaeu00

In a follow-up to John Sears’ recent inspiring story on Pella Christian’s Ryan Natelborg, the Eagles reached their goal of qualifying for State. The PC runners received a video message from their now paralyzed teammate before the qualifying meet, and then called Ryan afterwards.

