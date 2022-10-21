Running to State for Ryan
In a follow-up to John Sears’ recent inspiring story on Pella Christian’s Ryan Natelborg, the Eagles reached their goal of qualifying for State. The PC runners received a video message from their now paralyzed teammate before the qualifying meet, and then called Ryan afterwards.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0