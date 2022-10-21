ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dogs Celebrate “Howl-O-Ween” on Boards in Ocean City

Two googly eyes and a wet tongue looked up at the Leipold family. Their pup, Freddy, wore a cowboy hat and a bandana in coordination with his dad. “He hates his hat but loves it here,” Jane Leipold chuckled. Ocean City prohibits dogs from the Boardwalk for the bulk...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Cape May, NJ

Cape May in Cape May County is a stunning city and seaside resort located at the tip of New Jersey’s Cape May Peninsula. The city boasts picturesque Victorian-style houses lined along the shore, providing views of Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Aside from its architecture, Cape May also...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor, NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
