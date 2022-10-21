Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
The Pop Shop Permanently Closing Medford, NJ Location
Fans of The Pop Shop in Medford will soon have to travel to another part of South Jersey to get a taste. The Pop Shop Cafe & Creamery, which opened on S. Main Street in Medford in 2015, broke the news on social media last week that it would be closing its doors.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
ocnjdaily.com
Dogs Celebrate “Howl-O-Ween” on Boards in Ocean City
Two googly eyes and a wet tongue looked up at the Leipold family. Their pup, Freddy, wore a cowboy hat and a bandana in coordination with his dad. “He hates his hat but loves it here,” Jane Leipold chuckled. Ocean City prohibits dogs from the Boardwalk for the bulk...
Ocean City, NJ Mayor Favors Lowering City Speed Limit to 20 MPH
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian favors reducing the speed limit city-wide from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph. The topic came up Saturday during a community meeting at the Ocean City Yacht Club, according to OCNJDaily.com. When residents complained about people exceeding the speed limit, which is 25 miles...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Cape May, NJ
Cape May in Cape May County is a stunning city and seaside resort located at the tip of New Jersey’s Cape May Peninsula. The city boasts picturesque Victorian-style houses lined along the shore, providing views of Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Aside from its architecture, Cape May also...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor & Team Are Keeping Dizzying Pace
New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina knew exactly what he was doing when he fought hard for Will Reynolds to become Atlantic County Prosecutor. To his credit, Governor Murphy demonstrated how fair he can be by changing his prior plans to nominate Kimberly Holmes, and, instead going along with Polistina’s recommendation.
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound
A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Outdoor Ice-Skating Returning to Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor ice-skating rink in Egg Harbor City. Renault Winery & Resort is bringing back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for!. We don't know about you, but...
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0