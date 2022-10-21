KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold it current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of its property at 2745 E. Stone Drive.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO