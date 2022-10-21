Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7
Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity for...
Johnson City Press
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
Johnson City Press
Topper Academy — an alternative way of learning
Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday
The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
Johnson City Press
Times News advertising, circulation win 21 TPA advertising awards, second most awards statewide.
KNOXVILLE — The Kingsport Times News earned the second most awards of any newspaper statewide in this year's Tennessee Press Association (TPA) advertising and circulation contest. The newspaper also took second place in Best of Show in addition to 21 other first, second and third place awards.
Johnson City Press
Early vote numbers in Washington County already surpass August totals
It’s near the halfway point of the 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election and numbers show Washington County has already topped its totals for early voting in the Aug. 4 election. As of Tuesday, which is six days into the early voting period, the Washington County...
Johnson City Press
Democratic candidate for governor stumps in Jonesborough
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats. Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days...
Johnson City Press
Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title
BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District's regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday's championship match.
Johnson City Press
Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend
Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. With a mission to honor those who...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 26
Oct. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported several news accounts from in and near Johnson City. Among them were the following: “T. R. Chase of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gump returned yesterday afternoon to...
Johnson City Press
Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s Carter County Commission meeting was canceled after it became apparent there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The special meeting of the commission was called last week, after its Budget Committee had unanimously...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list comprised by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last...
Johnson City Press
The Hawkins County Commission discusses several Baby Doe donations
ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
Johnson City Press
Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property
KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold it current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of its property at 2745 E. Stone Drive.
Johnson City Press
Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding
ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of Elizabethton City Schools, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October 1952 as...
Johnson City Press
Eastman designated historic civil engineering landmark
Eastman has been designated as an Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. The manufacturing site in Kingsport was recently chosen by the American Society of Civil Engineers, a press release stated.
Johnson City Press
SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys
No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Budget Committee continues debate on sheriff's office pay increase
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee debated late into Tuesday night to come to a consensus on a proposed pay increase for the officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The alternatives were to retain a previously approved motion for a $5 per hour across...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3-mile stretch of highway connects the two cities and is heavily traveled,...
