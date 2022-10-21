ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7

Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening

WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Topper Academy — an alternative way of learning

Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday

The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Democratic candidate for governor stumps in Jonesborough

Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats. Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title

BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District's regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday's championship match.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend

Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 26

Oct. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported several news accounts from in and near Johnson City. Among them were the following: “T. R. Chase of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gump returned yesterday afternoon to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list comprised by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

The Hawkins County Commission discusses several Baby Doe donations

ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property

KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold it current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of its property at 2745 E. Stone Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding

ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of Elizabethton City Schools, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October 1952 as...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys

No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321

ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3-mile stretch of highway connects the two cities and is heavily traveled,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

