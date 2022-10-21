Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
cwbchicago.com
Wild video: Dirt bikers surround woman’s car, fire shots at her in Old Town
Chicago police are investigating after dirt bikers surrounded a woman’s car in Old Town and one of them fired shots as she tried to get away on Monday evening. A person living in a nearby high-rise caught most of the incident on video, including the shooting. The woman was not injured.
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 37, robbed at gunpoint in River North
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking Wednesday morning in the River North neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman approached him and demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police. The victim complied and...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Homeless man charged with setting fires in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 52-year-old homeless man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to two trash cans and a patch of grass in north suburban Evanston last week. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, Evanston police responded to the CVS in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue to investigate a trash can engulfed in flames near a bus stop.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot, man wounded while inside vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman was killed, and a man was critically wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon while inside a vehicle on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Around 1:18 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive – in the southbound lanes – when they were struck by gunfire.
fox32chicago.com
8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Man reunited with dog who was taken during carjacking near United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who carjacked a 56-year-old man near the United Center on Tuesday, while his dog was still in the car.Police said that man was sitting in his car after using an ATM in the 2300 block of West Madison Street around 5:45 p.m., when another man came up with a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and keys.The victim's dog, Bowie, was in the car at the time. The victim didn't put up a fight, and the offender drove off in the victim's blue Toyota Prius with Bowie still inside.Wednesday morning, the victim and Bowie were reunited. The victim said the dog was apparently let out of the car near Pete's Fresh Market. The person who found him took Bowie to Pack Life, a nearby doggie daycare center. Someone at Pack Life saw a post on NextDoor about the missing dog, and was able to reunite Bowie with his owner.Police are still searching for the car and the carjacker.
blockclubchicago.org
Polish Triangle Area Hit With Multiple Armed Robberies Since Mid-September, Police Say
WICKER PARK — Police are warning Wicker Park residents to be on alert after five armed robberies near the Polish Triangle over the past six weeks. Four of the robberies took place in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to a community alert issued Tuesday by police. One of the robberies occurred about a block away in the 1300 block of North Paulina Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop. The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night. Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block...
CBS News
Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Three suspects robbed 7 Northwest Side businesses in under an hour: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed seven businesses in under an hour Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, police said. Once the offenders were...
5 women mugged across 3 Chicago police districts within an hour: CPD
No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
