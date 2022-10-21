ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 37, robbed at gunpoint in River North

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking Wednesday morning in the River North neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman approached him and demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police. The victim complied and...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com

Homeless man charged with setting fires in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - A 52-year-old homeless man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to two trash cans and a patch of grass in north suburban Evanston last week. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, Evanston police responded to the CVS in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue to investigate a trash can engulfed in flames near a bus stop.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
fox32chicago.com

Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot, man wounded while inside vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: police

CHICAGO - A woman was killed, and a man was critically wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon while inside a vehicle on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Around 1:18 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive – in the southbound lanes – when they were struck by gunfire.
fox32chicago.com

8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CBS Chicago

Man reunited with dog who was taken during carjacking near United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who carjacked a 56-year-old man near the United Center on Tuesday, while his dog was still in the car.Police said that man was sitting in his car after using an ATM in the 2300 block of West Madison Street around 5:45 p.m., when another man came up with a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and keys.The victim's dog, Bowie, was in the car at the time. The victim didn't put up a fight, and the offender drove off in the victim's blue Toyota Prius with Bowie still inside.Wednesday morning, the victim and Bowie were reunited. The victim said the dog was apparently let out of the car near Pete's Fresh Market. The person who found him took Bowie to Pack Life, a nearby doggie daycare center. Someone at Pack Life saw a post on NextDoor about the missing dog, and was able to reunite Bowie with his owner.Police are still searching for the car and the carjacker.
blockclubchicago.org

Polish Triangle Area Hit With Multiple Armed Robberies Since Mid-September, Police Say

WICKER PARK — Police are warning Wicker Park residents to be on alert after five armed robberies near the Polish Triangle over the past six weeks. Four of the robberies took place in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to a community alert issued Tuesday by police. One of the robberies occurred about a block away in the 1300 block of North Paulina Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop. The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle...
CBS News

Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
