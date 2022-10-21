CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who carjacked a 56-year-old man near the United Center on Tuesday, while his dog was still in the car.Police said that man was sitting in his car after using an ATM in the 2300 block of West Madison Street around 5:45 p.m., when another man came up with a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and keys.The victim's dog, Bowie, was in the car at the time. The victim didn't put up a fight, and the offender drove off in the victim's blue Toyota Prius with Bowie still inside.Wednesday morning, the victim and Bowie were reunited. The victim said the dog was apparently let out of the car near Pete's Fresh Market. The person who found him took Bowie to Pack Life, a nearby doggie daycare center. Someone at Pack Life saw a post on NextDoor about the missing dog, and was able to reunite Bowie with his owner.Police are still searching for the car and the carjacker.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO