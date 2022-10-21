ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Local News

The Hill School’s Ellis Theatre Guild presents ‘Sweeney Todd’

POTTSTOWN — The Hill School’s Ellis Theatre Guild is cooking up another spectacular Broadway-style show for its 2022 fall musical. Four performances of Sweeney Todd will be held in the Center for The Arts Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are free but must...
