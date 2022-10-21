ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Comments / 6

Related
WLUC

1,536-pound pumpkin on display in Dickinson County

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Mike Trevarthen did not grow the 1,536-pound pumpkin in his front lawn, but he got it at a Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers competition. “After the competition, I walked around I talked to all the people and got to know them. Luke Bonde, who grew the pumpkin said I could have this pumpkin,” Trevarthen said.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Preparations begin for Marquette laser light show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year now, the Ore Dock in Marquette will be lit up for the holidays. Travel Marquette is partnering with Fresh Coast Light Lab to light up the Ore Dock. Starting on Thanksgiving Eve from 6-9 p.m., colorful holiday-themed images will be projected onto the Ore Dock. The CEO of Travel Marquette, Susan Estler said there is a lot of planning that goes into making this happen.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of VFW Post 5670 say they have seen a tremendous amount of community support to repair their roof before winter. The post raised $10,000 toward a portion of the roof; they even received a donation from Germany. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to get done. Volunteers are needed to help put on shingles this Saturday at 9 a.m. More donations are required to fix the other part of the roof.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

NMU’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns for another year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time to pack up the car and get some candy. Student organizations at Nothern Michigan University are hosting their second ‘Trunk or Treat’ event. The event originally started as a way for local kids to still experience Halloween in a safe manner but was such a success that it’s returning again this year.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Little House Aerials performs Halloween show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mutual aid system ‘critical’ in helping put out Menominee warehouse fire

MENOMINEE & IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee destroyed more than 400,000 square feet of property. When it started on Oct. 6, fire crews in Menominee were quickly overwhelmed and called for help. They leaned on the Michigan “Mutual Aid Box Alarm System,” also known as MABAS.
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

How to identify and treat the flu

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Dickinson and Iron County youth hockey teams battle cancer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth hockey teams from Dickinson and Iron Counties are set to come together to support cancer awareness. This Saturday, the 14-and-under “Iron Kings” from Dickinson County and “Ice Hawks” from Iron County will play in an exhibition fundraiser game to battle cancer.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP Audiology opens ‘Hearing for the Holiday’ giveaway applications

IRON MOUNTAIN & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology’s “Hearing for the Holiday” giveaway application is now open. The group will give away two sets of hearing aids this holiday season. One from its Iron Mountain office and one from its Houghton office. This is the fourth year the business has done this program. If taken care of properly, a hearing aid can last up to seven years.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Munising homicide trial begins

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming man accused of killing his roommate three years ago is underway. The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

COVID-19 booster shot demand remains consistent in Dickinson County, despite decline across US

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 20 million Americans have gotten the newest COVID-19 booster shot, but President Biden said more need to get them before winter. The CDC reports a decline in interest nationwide. In Iron Mountain, The Drug Store Owner Steve Roell said despite vaccine fatigue for many, vaccine numbers are still consistent at his business.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MSHDA hosts affordable housing conference in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority hosted a conference to address housing affordability. The conference took place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The main goal of this conference was to find ways to get people into affordable homes. Attendees were invited to share potential solutions to the housing crisis. Organizers said the need for affordable housing is affecting every social class however it impacts low-income communities the most.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky. The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.
NEGAUNEE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
GULLIVER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy