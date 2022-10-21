ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Woman hopes to rebuild Providence business destroyed by fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Last Tuesday was a normal day for Virgen Borges, the owner of Iluminada Hair Salon & Barber, Inc. until disaster struck. Charred beams and rusted metal chairs are all that's left inside the business on Manton Avenue after a heavy fire broke out. Borges's husband,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fire significantly damages Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials are investigating after a fire ripped through part of a home in Portsmouth. Fire crews responded to multiple calls of a reported fire and possible explosion on Valhalla Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters saw flames shooting out of the front of...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Gallery: Witches swap brooms for paddles across Wickford Harbor

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The annual Wickford Witch Paddle and costume contest raised money for the North Kingstown Food Pantry on Sunday. Matthew O'Grady created a video for the Wickford Village Association and kayak center and shared it with NBC 10 News through Chime In. O'Grady said the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Westport residents volunteer to clean, restore gravestones

A group of volunteers in Bristol County are working to preserve history by cleaning and restoring gravestones. The Westport Gravestone Cleaning and Restoration Group, which was formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of Westport residents who volunteer their time to do some good. "When I was a kid,...
WESTPORT, MA
Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in Central Falls on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site at 55 Sheridan St. where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Warwick firefighter honored for lifesaving actions while off-duty

(WJAR) — A Warwick fire captain who came to the aid of a paddle boarder in distress was honored by the city on Monday. Capt. Andrew Sisson received a citation from the city for helping save a man's life in Tiverton while off-duty. The city said Sisson was off-duty...
WARWICK, RI
Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Providence board to vote on Triggs Memorial Golf Course contract bids

(WJAR) — Providence’s Board of Park Commissioners will vote on a contract to operate Triggs Municipal Golf Course for the next 10 years on Wednesday. The Donald-Ross-designed course has been operated by the same management group for the last 33 years. The board will consider an extension with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pedestrian, 12, seriously injured in Swansea crash

(WJAR) — Swansea police said a 12-year-old was struck by a car and seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian crash around 2:20 p.m. on Milford Road where they discovered the juvenile laying semi-conscious on the road. Police determined the victim had been struck...
SWANSEA, MA
Worker discovers human remains at Central Falls construction site

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — The Central Falls Police Department is investigating after human remains were found at a construction site in the city on Monday. Investigators worked on a lot of land on Sheridan Street where a construction crew made the discovery around 8:45 a.m. NBC 10 News...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
Worcester man pleads guilty to murder of runner Vanessa Marcotte in 2016

A Worcester man will face life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the killing of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte in 2016, said the Worcester County District Attorney on Wednesday. Officials said 36-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. Colon-Ortiz will serve 20 years to 20...
WORCESTER, MA
Cheap Eats: Sport & Leisure

On this episode of Cheap Eats, Temi takes us to Sport & Leisure on North Main Street in Providence. They even had a special item, that has the perfect name for Temi. To check out more from Sport and Leisure, you can find them on social media: Facebook; Instagram.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dartmouth police find woman, 66, reported missing

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe. She had been missing since about 10 a.m. and was last seen in the area of State Road. No further information was released.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

