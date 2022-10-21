Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Record-Courier
Genoa's Pink House to reopen Friday for Nevada Day weekend
The Pink House in Genoa won’t stay closed for very long, according to the restaurant’s social media. New owners Ike and Stephanie Marr plan to have the restaurant open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in honor of Nevada Day. The structure that was once home to Candy...
KOLO TV Reno
Christmas Comes to Incline coming in November
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Christmas Comes to Incline event is set to kick off Nov. 12. Proceeds generated by the event will go towards these local thrift stores:. Village Christian Thrift Shop. Tahoe Family Solutions. Tahoe Forest Hospice. Pet Network. The event gets underway from 10:00 a.m....
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Local realtor shares creative ways buyers can work the housing market in their favor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inflation is impacting everything from groceries to gas to building supplies, and the housing market is not immune to the changes. However, local realtor, Kayla Dalton, says the market is slowly stabilizing even though interest rates are still high. She stopped by Morning Break to talk...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association creates special pint glass in honor of Nevada Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association (NCBA) is celebrating Nevada Day this year with their inaugural Nevada Day Pint Glass. NCBA vice president and general manager at Great Basin Brewing, Jazz Aldrich, stopped by Morning Break to share details of the new promotion. The glasses are limited...
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno hosting 2 Trunk or Treat events this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hosting a pair of Trunk or Treat events this week in the lead up to Halloween. The first Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the City of Reno Parks and Recreation Youth Services Division at Traner Middle School. The event will include safe trick-or-treating, potato sack races and much more.
KOLO TV Reno
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
Christmas tree permits for Lake Tahoe Basin only available in person for 2022
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — People planning to get a Christmas tree this year from the Lake Tahoe Basin area will have to get a permit in person this year. The forest service office is making the permits available at their offices in South Lake Tahoe on Nov. 14. Last year, permits were offered online and sold out in less than an hour.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A legacy line-up
Cheryl Goodwin submitted this photo and note: “The Navy Legacy Flight lines up for a smoke-filled takeoff at the 2022 Reno Air Races.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
2news.com
Public Safety Outage Watch Ends For Lake Tahoe Areas
The Public Safety Outage Management event (PSOM) at Lake Tahoe and ridgeline sections of Carson City which began at 2:13 a.m. this morning ended today at 1:30 p.m. with all affected customers being restored safely. Original Story From October 21, 2022:. Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas...
FOX Reno
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
KOLO TV Reno
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
