wdrb.com
Waterfront Park's expansion to bring 'extraordinary' experience to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday for the fourth phase of Waterfront Park, which will expand one of Louisville's marquee attractions into an area of the city short on recreational space. The expansion will push the park within walking distance to more than 12,000 people living...
wdrb.com
3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer...
wdrb.com
Ice skating returning to Jeffersonville starting late November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ice skating is returning to Jeffersonville. For the first time in five years, the city is opening a rink for the winter. Before, the rink was set up at the corner of Market and Spring streets. Now, it'll return to The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Opening...
wdrb.com
Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Wave 3
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 6 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people...
spectrumnews1.com
Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood hosts annual Halloween Bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little ghosts and goblins were out and about in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday, getting in the Halloween spirit. The Beechmont Community Center hosted its annual Halloween Bash. There was candy, dancing, a costume contest and a haunted tunnel. The event was free and open to...
wdrb.com
Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
wdrb.com
Chefs, restaurants compete in 'Hot Brown Showdown' at Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who makes the best Hot Brown? That's what competitors at inaugural Hot Brown Showdown decided at the Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes that originated in Louisville in the 1920s.
Wave 3
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denney...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
wdrb.com
Tuesday is deadline for Kentucky voters to request mail-in absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. You can request a ballot through Tuesday at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. You can also drop off ballots in person at the Election Center on Liberty Street.
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
wdrb.com
Mexican restaurant Con Huevos opens new location near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Con Huevos location officially opened Monday on Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown. It's the fourth location for the Mexican breakfast and lunch restaurant that's influenced by Guadalajara culture. The restaurant was founded by husband and wife owners, Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo. "It is a...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
