ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach

”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 6 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood hosts annual Halloween Bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little ghosts and goblins were out and about in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday, getting in the Halloween spirit. The Beechmont Community Center hosted its annual Halloween Bash. There was candy, dancing, a costume contest and a haunted tunnel. The event was free and open to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Chefs, restaurants compete in 'Hot Brown Showdown' at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who makes the best Hot Brown? That's what competitors at inaugural Hot Brown Showdown decided at the Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes that originated in Louisville in the 1920s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tuesday is deadline for Kentucky voters to request mail-in absentee ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. You can request a ballot through Tuesday at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. You can also drop off ballots in person at the Election Center on Liberty Street.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mexican restaurant Con Huevos opens new location near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Con Huevos location officially opened Monday on Hurstbourne Parkway near Jeffersontown. It's the fourth location for the Mexican breakfast and lunch restaurant that's influenced by Guadalajara culture. The restaurant was founded by husband and wife owners, Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo. "It is a...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy