Only 3 Dota 2 heroes have an almost 100 percent pick-ban rate at TI11 so far
The best teams from around the world gather at Dota 2’s The International to test their mettle. In addition to their mechanical skills, players are also required to have a decent understanding of the game’s current meta-game so they can have an edge over their competitors right from the drafting phase.
Former EG coach Peter Dun set to join Team Heretics in lead role for debut LEC season, reports suggest
Evil Geniuses’ former head coach Peter Dun will make his return to the LEC next season as the head coach of Team Heretics, according to a report from Marián Stoica of Blix.gg. Team Heretics will be making its debut in the LEC next season after acquiring the franchise...
The difference-makers: 11 players to watch during IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022
For more than 10 years, CS:GO pros have elevated the level of the game, constantly improving and setting the skill ceiling higher with every tournament. And on Oct. 31., IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 begins. The bar and the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. The Brazilian Major...
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?
Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode
Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.
The Guard set to re-sign superstar VALORANT player
North American organization The Guard is set to re-sign Trent Cairns to its VALORANT roster for the Challengers VCT circuit next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Trent was an integral part of The Guard’s success following his acquisition in January. The Guard rose to prominence in North America following their stint in the VCT Stage One Challengers, which concluded in March.
‘A lot of solo queue games are decided in early game:’ Rekkles shares his tips and tricks to climbing the League ladder
Climbing in solo queue, especially if you don’t have a duo partner, is a time-consuming process that involves a deep understanding of the current meta, picks and counterpicks, lane matchups, and so many more intricate details that we can’t even begin listing them all. With all this in mind, every tip and trick that will help you climb the incredibly tedious League of Legends rank ladder is always more than welcome, particularly if it’s coming from a pro player like Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.
Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?
Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.
‘I didn’t leave any regret about this year’: Faith_bian joyfully retires from competitive Dota 2
After openly stating that he would retire after PSG.LGD’s run at The International 2022 concluded, Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida has officially retired from competitive Dota 2. The legendary player was very open about his decision both before and during TI11, saying that he wanted to start a new...
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss
The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
Halo World Championship 2022 posts dismal viewership numbers
The Halo World Championship that served as a conclusion to the 2022 season also served as the fitting end to a dominant year for the OpTic Gaming roster. The four-man squad of aPG, Lucid, TriPPPeY, and FormaL all claimed their first world title in Halo this past weekend after decimating the competition since the start of the summer.
New VALORANT mode could lead to map bans in the future
VALORANT may be receiving competitive map bans after the release of Riot Games’ newest tournament game mode ‘Premier.’. Premier has been in development for months and while it still has a ways to go until it is completed, it features one major update – map bans. Previously, map bans were exclusive to VALORANT Champions Tour matches which are hosted in the tournament mode of custom matches. These matches are typically either a best-of-three or best-of-five format, allowing teams to narrow down which maps they do and don’t want to play.
Can you catch Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon Go is constantly adding new species to the game through events like Go Fest and Adventure Week. With each event, more trainers get to add their favorite Pokémon from all generations of the series to their Pokédex, including special variations like Shiny versions and regional forms. To promote Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game even added some Hisuian forms and species.
Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass and an Arcana for free
The International 2022 is set to wrap up this weekend with the final four teams clashing to see who will lift the Aegis of Champions in Singapore. To celebrate, Valve is giving all Dota 2 players a special surprise in the form of The International 2022 Swag Bag. From now...
There will be no LCK or LPL casters for Worlds 2022 semifinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship semifinals might be made up of three LCK teams...
Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them
One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
Defenses up: Riot is once again buffing turrets in League of Legends
Riot Games has wanted to bring back the split-pushing meta for several seasons now by introducing heavy split-pushing items like Sanguine Blade and Hullbreaker. On top of that, the devs have been consistently buffing champions like Fiora and Nasus so that they can make the enemy team increasingly nervous and take over the game. On Oct. 25, a new change was shipped to the PBE, with Riot once again buffing gold generation from turret platings.
Snip3down retires from professional Halo but hints at his next step in farewell video
One of the legends of Halo is officially hanging up the sticks. Snip3down announced his retirement from Halo today via a long farewell video that also serves as a small retrospective of his career. From his days of winning MLG Halo 3 tournaments with Str8 Rippin to his year in...
Only 2 players remain with double-digit KDAs at Worlds 2022—and they’re on the same team
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After almost a full month of action at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, there...
Riot devs line up nerfs for Bel’Veth, Miss Fortune, and more in League Patch 12.21 as 2023 prep begins
A monster, a robot, and a pirate walk into a League update. Riot Games has unveiled the League of Legends champions to be hit with nerfs in the game’s next balance patch and this time around the unlucky trio (the developers are keeping this one small) are Bel’Veth, Blitzcrank, and Miss Fortune.
