Benton County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Little Goose lock and dam turbine spills oil into Snake river

STARBUCK, Wash.- Maintenance staff at Little Goose Lock and Dam have confirmed an oil leak in the main unit of the #1 turbine system. According to a Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers press release, initial indications are that between 300 and 600 gallons of oil have spilled into the Snake River over the past 90 days.
STARBUCK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s disheartening,’ More people dumping litter at Richland park

RICHLAND, Wash. — There are 62 parks in the City of Richland. “I can’t be everywhere at once,” Matthew Navarro said. That’s dozens of acres Ranger Matthew Navarro with the city has to patrol. But there’s one park in particular, where Navarro gets some help. “Become my little hero,” Navarro smiled. Jim Owen patrols the paths along the riverbanks of...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shelter-in-place advisory extended after Wilbur-Ellis fire near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- Grant County Fire District #5, the Grant County Health District, and the Grant County Sheriff's Emergency Management team are maintaining a shelter-in-place advisory for homes one mile to the east and northeast of the Wilbur-Ellis fire that burned Sunday, October, 23. The advisory will remain in effect...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

nbcrightnow.com

Car fire spreads to house in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima roads down to one lane due to water line work

YAKIMA, Wash.- Pacific Ave will be down to one lane Monday through Friday for water line work off S 15th St. and Nob Hill Blvd. Traffic is expected to impact he area throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will be on the road to help guide...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant

YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Morning house fire displaces Richland family

No injuries were reported, after a house fire in Richland Tuesday morning, but a family, along with their dog are displaced. Richland firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Adams Street just before 9 A.M. for a house with smoke coming from the back yard which. Arriving crews noted the flames made their way into the attic, which make efforts to stop it much more difficult say firefighters. Extra units from Pasco and Kennewick were called in, totaling an 8 crew attack of the blaze. No official cause has been determined, but preliminary reports say it could be a heat lamp. The home is not livable say officials, with water and smoke damage from the fire fight.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake collapsed after a structure fire engulfed it. Grant County Fire District #5 (GCFD5) responded to the 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, where they saw the plant fully involved in fire. Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) PIO, Kyle Foreman, joined crews on the scene to assess the situation and keep the public informed of safety notices.
MOSES LAKE, WA

