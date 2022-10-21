ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to house fire in New Kensington

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire in New Kensington Thursday night.

According to Westmoreland County 911, multiple fire units were dispatched to the 900 block of Third Avenue for a working house fire.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, units from New Kensington, Arnold and Lower Burrell fire departments responded to the scene.

The Trib said state police fire marshal Keith Sobecki said the house was vacant, but there was evidence that squatters had resided in the home at some point.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

The building had no electricity, which eliminated wiring as a cause for the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

