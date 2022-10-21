If you wanted to run a "Turkey Trot" style run, but don't want to sacrifice the actual day of Thanksgiving, this race in Cooperstown is for you. There's plenty of Thanksgiving Turkey Trots but very few pre-Turkey Day race events. Let's be real for a minute- Who wants to run on actual Thanksgiving Day? You want to cook, stuff your face, and the last thing you might want on your mind is exercising. I'm sure that's not everyone, but maybe this falls into your world. Wouldn't it be nice to do a turkey style run before Thanksgiving? Take the trip to Cooperstown. The baseball capital of the world has your back.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO