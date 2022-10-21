Read full article on original website
Cicero sophomore holds fundraiser to “Crush Cancer” in memory of childhood friend
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon. “From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…”. KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER.
Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event to be Held Oct. 27th-29th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
Deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders to perform at MVCC, Rome Campus
ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College, Cultural Series will be hosting an American Sign Language performance by deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders. "Cromania" is Saunders show which features skits that incorporate a varirty of subjects including, pop-culture, impersonations, improvising, American Sign Language and more. His ideas for the show...
A Winning Take-5 Ticket sold at a Fast Trak in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take-5 Ticket sold at the Fast Track, on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take-5 Ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing, at that Fast Trak, you may want to check your ticket closely!. There is one ticket out there that...
You’ll Want To Take A Turkey Run Before Thanksgiving In Upstate New York
If you wanted to run a "Turkey Trot" style run, but don't want to sacrifice the actual day of Thanksgiving, this race in Cooperstown is for you. There's plenty of Thanksgiving Turkey Trots but very few pre-Turkey Day race events. Let's be real for a minute- Who wants to run on actual Thanksgiving Day? You want to cook, stuff your face, and the last thing you might want on your mind is exercising. I'm sure that's not everyone, but maybe this falls into your world. Wouldn't it be nice to do a turkey style run before Thanksgiving? Take the trip to Cooperstown. The baseball capital of the world has your back.
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
Port Leyden’s old opera house is now ‘haunted’
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Port Leyden has opened up an old opera house just in time to make it haunted for Halloween. “We ended up picking out the opera house because it feels like it’s haunted,” said Nancy Fruin, Port Leyden Festival Committee. The Port Leyden...
Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
Electronics recycling event to be held in Utica Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, announced Friday that he along with Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday. Confidata will also be there to shred up to...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Firefighters battle Newport fire
Newport, N.Y.-- Firefighters in Herkimer County were kept busy by an early afternoon building fire in Newport. Firefighters were called to the fire at 8441 State Route 28 in Newport just after 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple fire departments from Herkimer and Oneida counties sent tankers to assist with fighting the fire. We do have a call out to the Newport volunteer fire department for more information.
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Boolermaker returns
Utica, N.Y.-- There were plenty of ghosts and goblins running around today. The annual Boolermaker kids run was held at T.R. Proctor park in Utica this morning. Kids ages 4-13, dressed in Halloween costumes, competed in several different races. In addition to the races there was an obstacle course and...
New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday. The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
Thousands Without Power in Broome & Chenango Counties
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting over 2,500 customers in Broome County without power as of 8 a.m. October 24. According to the NYSEG website, power was also reported out to around 1,000 customers in Chenango County. Broome County Emergency Services officials say they were aware of power...
Utica begins work on temporary Genesee Street traffic pattern change
Utica, N.Y.-- Drivers in Utica may notice something different on Genesee Street between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city began work on laying out striping for a temporary traffic pattern on the thoroughfare. The traffic pattern, which will be a 90-day trial, will reduce vehicle travel lanes from two lanes to one lane both north and southbound. In addition, a center turning and delivery lane and north and southbound bicycle lanes will be added. The traffic pattern will take effect once the lines are painted.
