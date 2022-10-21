Baltimore, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.

