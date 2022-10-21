ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Baltimore.

The Dulaney High School football team will have a game with Dundalk High School on October 21, 2022, 13:00:00.

Dulaney High School
Dundalk High School
October 21, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

The Kenwood High School football team will have a game with Milford Mill Academy on October 21, 2022, 13:00:00.

Kenwood High School
Milford Mill Academy
October 21, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Dulaney High School football team will have a game with Dundalk High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.

Dulaney High School
Dundalk High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma

WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Prince George’s County Woman Hits It Big At Waldorf Liquors

WALDORF, Md. – She’s a stay-at-home mom, once a daily player of Lottery games, who now plays infrequently, a Brandywine resident told Lottery officials. In her daily Lottery-playing days, she twice won $10,000 playing Pick 4. The $100,000 scratch-off prize that brought her to Lottery headquarters last week dwarfs those earlier wins and is the first top prize found in the new holiday scratch-off, Blizzard Bucks.
WALDORF, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in the head in east Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are investigating a homicide after police found a man who had been shot in the head in east Baltimore. Police say they were sent to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue just after 10 p.m. on October 22 for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash

PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Towerlight

Armed carjacking occurs at York Road Dunkin’

An armed carjacking occurred Saturday morning on York Road, Towson University’s Office of Public Safety said. At approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 22, TUPD was notified of an off-campus armed carjacking in the Dunkin’ parking lot located at 201 York Road near Towsontown Boulevard, a campus-wide public safety alert states.
TOWSON, MD
