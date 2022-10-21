Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?
The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pete Carroll calming Geno Smith is a perfect illustration of why the Seahawks lead the NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be good in 2022. They’d traded away Russell Wilson. They shed veteran players toward the end of the 2021 season like they were approaching a rebuild. They lost their top defensive star, safety Jamal Adams, to injury only 15 snaps into the season.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Cardinals DE JJ Watt welcomes latest Watt son and he already looks like a future DPOY
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Russell Wilson’s airplane antics on London trip show how extra he is
The Denver Broncos are once again looking to unlock their potential with Russell Wilson on national television. This time, they will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury, so he is working to make sure he is able to play on Sunday. But one such way he is getting […] The post Russell Wilson’s airplane antics on London trip show how extra he is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State get 4th major national placement in 3 weeks
The Jackson State football team will once again be placed in the national spotlight this week. On Oct. 29, ESPN‘s “College Gameday” is scheduled to head to Jackson, Mississippi, as the Tigers face longtime rival Southern in this year’s BoomBox Classic. The longstanding show is one...
Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick
The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News
The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
Bears trade star pass rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles
The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles added another key piece to their defense on Wednesday, swinging a trade with the Chicago Bears for standout defensive end Robert Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowler. Via Adam Schefter: “Eagles traded for DE Robert Quinn, per source.” A big move for Philly. Quinn is a seasoned veteran and one of the […] The post Bears trade star pass rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? 'Not Seeing It!' Says Buffalo Insider
The Rams continue to think they might bring back OBJ, and the Chiefs are now being mentioned. And ... is Beckham to Buffalo still in play?
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
