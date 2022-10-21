Bethesda, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Half of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber, are graduates of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. Mark Bryan, lead guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, will be returning to Maryland for a show at The Weinberg Center in nearby Frederick. His band, “The Screaming Trojans” is a nod to the high schools the group attended. “I’m a Seneca Valley Screaming Eagle and a couple of my best buddies are Gaithersburg Trojans, so we mixed the two mascot names.” Bryan told WTOP in a recent interview.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO