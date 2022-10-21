Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home
CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: One injured, suspects still on the loose following shooting
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Update as of 10:25 a.m.:. One man was injured and deputies are still searching for suspects following a shooting in Cottonwood Tuesday night. According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Benson Road and Big Pines Road around 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested after Pit Stop Store burglary in Big Bend
BIG BEND, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for the burglary of the Pit Stop Store in Big Bend. SHASCOM says the store owner reported a burglary in-progress Sunday morning. The owner says he was made aware of the burglary by an off-duty employee who lives near the business.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
krcrtv.com
Over 3 tons of trash removed from drainage in Redding on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — Over three tons of garbage and refuse were removed from a drainage ditch near Hartnell and Bechelli in Redding. Police in Redding said their Community Work Program Officers and a work crew cleared the waste that accumulated around the Rother drainage ditch near the intersection of Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
krcrtv.com
Missing Northstate man found dead, police confirm
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A man reported missing from McCloud earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Mt Shasta Police Department broke the news Monday, confirming they found the missing man, 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper, dead. However, they were unable to provide further details. Police...
krcrtv.com
Concerns from locals lead to drug house arrests in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — After hearing concerns from locals during National Night Out earlier this month, officers with the Redding Police Department's (RPD) Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) searched a drug house and arrested three people for various drug-related charges. At around noon on Thursday, officers arrived at the suspected drug...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested after a search reveals meth, pills
REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home they call a drug house, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Bradley Drive for an investigation into a possible drug activity that was reported after National Night Out.
krcrtv.com
Multiple arrests made after a drug house was investigated in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department (RPD) followed up on a tip Wednesday that Patrick Borges, 70 of Redding, was in lawful possession on a firearm while addicted to the use of methamphetamine. The Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) with help from the Downtown Bike Team Officers and patrol officers, served a search warrant to Burges' residence where they searched the home and conducted arrests.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake man held to answer for the murder of his boyfriend
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary hearing was held for a Shasta Lake man accused of beating his boyfriend to death with a baseball bat during an argument in their home earlier this year. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said 52-year-old Peter Attanasio was held to answer for...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Opportunity Center discusses possibility of a change in management
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) held a public meeting on Tuesday to address some of the concerns regarding a possible transition of management of a Shasta County Opportunity Center. The Opportunity Center (OC) has been around since 1964 and offers employment opportunities to...
kymkemp.com
CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Southern Humboldt Stemmed from a Trinity County Investigation
Yesterday, October 19, officers from both California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were in Southern Humboldt serving search warrants. While one search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia subdivision was led by the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), the other search warrants were under the lead of the CDFW officers.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Department of Child Support Services to host winter coat giveaway
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services, in collaboration with the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency, and Shasta County Health and Human Services, will be preparing local children for winter weather by hosting a Drive-Thru Winter Coat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 9. Adults can drive-thru with children and receive new winter coats for the upcoming cold temperatures. Each child will receive one winter coat and children must be present.
krcrtv.com
Know Your Candidate: Amarjit Singh, Anderson City Council
ANDERSON, Calif. — With Election Day just two weeks away, it is time to start looking closely at your ballot and deciding your vote. In continuation of our Know Your Candidate series, KRCR spoke with Amarjit Singh running for Anderson City Council. Singh was born and raised in India...
krcrtv.com
Road closure planned near Winco in Redding next Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — A portion of Old Alturas Road, near Winco Foods and Costco, will be temporarily closed next Wednesday while crews resurface the roads. According to Kyle Jones, with the City of Redding's Engineering Division, on Nov. 2, Old Alturas will be closed from Browning Street and Victor Avenue for final asphalt surfacing for the Alturas Crossing Project.
krcrtv.com
Food & haircuts for homeless at MLK Park in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A group of people, unaffiliated with any church or government agency, shows up at Redding's Martin Luther King Park every Saturday morning to feed, clothe and care for the homeless. A man who goes by"Skippy" is just one of the people who's been showing up the...
krcrtv.com
Know Your Candidates: Mike Gallagher, Anderson City Council
ANDERSON, Calif. — With election day less than two weeks away, KRCR continues our series of "Know Your Candidates." Anderson's city council has three candidates running for two open seats, which includes the seat of incumbent Mike Gallagher, who sat down with KRCR on Wednesday. Gallagher, a long-time Shasta...
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Clerk hopes for smoother election night ahead of November 8
REDDING, Calif. — Election Day is two weeks away and the Shasta County Clerk’s Office is hoping things go differently than they did during June 7's primary. Questions about voting integrity caused some voters to show up and observe the process at the Election's office in downtown Redding. Voters spoke with and filmed County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen, frequently asking her questions about her team's procedures. Observers spent several hours inside the building, where the ballots were actively being counted. They also spent time in the alley behind the building in downtown Redding, where ballots were being delivered from various precincts.
