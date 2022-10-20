Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
MLB
Twins prospect duo powers Glendale in 14-12 win
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Glendale Desert Dogs and Scottsdale Scorpions combined for 14 runs, 12 hits, and four home runs, including a grand slam, in the first two innings on Monday evening at Camelback Ranch. Then the teams really started scoring. And while the night belonged to the offenses...
MLB
Players with best postseason performances
Some were already established stars. Some were virtually unknown to the baseball world before instantly becoming household names. But the common thread connecting them all is that they delivered some of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history. Whether by dominating on the mound or catching fire at the plate,...
MLB
Peña's clutch HR caps ALCS MVP performance
NEW YORK -- Jeremy Peña might not win the American League Rookie of the Year Award, but the Astros rookie is heading back to Houston as the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop punctuated his epic four-game run in Houston’s sweep of the Yankees with his third homer of the postseason during the third inning of a 6-5 win in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The big blast spoiled an early Yanks’ lead, took the ticketed crowd of 46,545 out of it and served as the proverbial turning point in the final game of a series that was never really close.
MLB
Astros ride perfect postseason back to World Series
NEW YORK -- Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place.
MLB
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came here for this. If you wondered how one of the best players in baseball might play in his first postseason in Philadelphia, you only needed to watch Harper barrel a baseball to left-center field for an epic two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Harper’s dramatic blast gave the Phillies a one-run lead in a 4-3 victory over the Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, sending a sellout crowd into a frenzy.
MLB
Phillies family, fans all 'ride with Philly Rob'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson shook his head because he still doesn’t understand it. The Phillies stood on stage Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park, where they were presented the National League championship trophy. A sellout crowd roared when they heard his name. Phillies fans rarely agree with their manager,...
MLB
Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen
PHILADELPHIA – The Padres coveted Josh Hader for years. General manager A.J. Preller tried to acquire Hader on multiple occasions, but the asking price was always sky high for one of the best closers in baseball. This August, the Brewers finally lowered their ask for the three-time Trevor Hoffman...
MLB
The key to Hader's dominance this postseason
The Padres need to find a way to get the ball back into Josh Hader's hands. Hader has found his fastball, and it's made him the postseason's most dominant closer. The left-hander has closed out five of San Diego's six postseason wins -- earning the save in four of them -- and the Padres now need three wins in a row to make it to the World Series. But the Phillies have kept Hader off the mound since Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
MLB
A familiar foe, Vázquez does it all vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- Astros manager Dusty Baker made it known after Saturday’s 5-0 victory in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium that Martín Maldonado isn’t the team’s only great catcher. The skipper pointed out that Christian Vázquez can hold his own, too.
MLB
Could Betts move to 2B if LA signs Judge?
Mookie Betts has won five Gold Glove awards as a right fielder. Could his next one be as a second baseman?. According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder.
MLB
Fightin' Phils (4 HRs) crush way to cusp of World Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Something special is happening here. Rhys Hoskins is having the postseason of his dreams. Bryce Harper is putting together one of the best playoff runs in Phillies history. Kyle Schwarber is crushing tape-measure home runs from coast to coast. The Phils are winning in October, even when nothing is going as planned. Somehow, someway, everything came together Saturday night in a wild 10-6 victory over the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
Yanks need epic comeback to 'slay the dragon'
NEW YORK -- The walk toward the mound seemed to transpire in slow motion, Aaron Boone measuring each step across the infield grass as he approached the gaggle of Yankees clustered around Gerrit Cole. The bases were loaded with none out, and seemingly with some hesitation, the manager extended his right finger to summon a fresh arm.
MLB
Key storylines for Astros-Phillies World Series
The matchup for the 118th World Series is set. With their League Championship Series victories Sunday, the Astros and Phillies will face off in the Fall Classic, which opens Friday at Minute Maid Park. For Philadelphia, this is unfamiliar territory -- the Phils haven’t played in the World Series in 13 years. For the Astros, who are looking to become the first team of the Wild Card era to run the table in the postseason (and the first since the 1976 Reds), the territory is very familiar.
MLB
Astros-Phillies WS matchup features historic win disparity
The 2022 World Series will feature a matchup of historic proportions. With the 106-win Astros taking on the 87-win Phillies, the 118th Fall Classic will have the second-largest win disparity of all time between World Series opponents. The only matchup with a wider gap came in 1906, when the 116-win Cubs lost to the 93-win White Sox.
MLB
Bryce's heroics earn him 2022 NLCS MVP Award
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper's teammates tossed out many labels for the Phillies’ superstar following his National League Championship Series-clinching home run on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The Showman. MV3. The ultimate bro. A dude. They can add NLCS Most Valuable Player to the list. • World Series Game...
MLB
Yankees notch season first in 11th meeting with Astros
NEW YORK -- There’s still life to the Yankees’ bats after all. Giancarlo Stanton handed New York a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, the first time they’ve led Houston at the end of a full inning through the whole series. In fact, it’s the first time they’ve led the Astros following a full inning at any point in 2022 -- in seven regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Yankees led twice, both on walk-off hits by Aaron Judge.
MLB
Harper's vision for Phillies on the verge of reality
PHILADELPHIA -- “You're always remembered for winning, and what better place to do it than Philly? This place is somewhere where fans and blue-collar people thrive on winning and thrive on being a family.” -- Bryce Harper (March 2, 2019) Nearly four years ago, Harper made the life-altering...
MLB
Padres-Phillies Game 4 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FOX)
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies hadn’t hosted a National League Championship Series game since 2010, and they made sure to take full advantage with a 4-2 win in a pivotal Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. In all best-of-seven postseason series tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner has...
MLB
Who will be World Series MVP?
The 118th World Series will be full of stars on both rosters as the Astros and Phillies get set to face off in Game 1 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. But who will step up and deliver the biggest performance to help his club win it all? Whether it’s dominance on the mound or delivering clutch hits at the plate, someone will emerge from the Fall Classic with the World Series MVP trophy.
MLB
McCullers excited to start G4 in baseball's 'mecca'
NEW YORK -- No matter what he does during the rest of his career, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s performance against the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series -- in which he famously threw 24 consecutive curveballs while tossing four scoreless innings in relief to clinch the pennant -- will be one of his most memorable moments.
Comments / 0